Know All About Powerlifting, Katrina's Latest Workout Fad
A strength sport, power lifting is an exercise which helps in building muscles and burning fat.
Katrina Kaif shared a picture of her doing powerlifts on Instagram
HIGHLIGHTS
- Powerlifting improves strength of legs, upper body and back
- Powerlifting reduces incidence of osteoporosis
- Powerlifting helps in fat loss
Just like other forms of resistance training, power lifting helps in strengthening bones and reducing risks of injuries in doing other activities.
Also read: Ladies, Get A Flat Tummy With These Super Effective Abs Exercises
Here are some of the health benefits of doing powerlifts:
1. Improves strength
An exercise like powerlifting helps in improving strength of muscles in the legs, back and upper body. Since squatting is a part of powerlifting, muscles of the legs and hips benefit more in this exercise as compared to most other exercises. Doing deadlifts, on the other hand, helps in strengthening back and legs. And bench press works on the muscles of most of the upper body.
2. Fat loss
An intense training like powerlifting can help in burning many calories. Additionally, this kind of intense training has long-term beneficial effects on metabolism.
Also read: Want To Swan Dive Like Deepika Padukone? Know All About The Exercise Here
3. Athletic ability
Powerlifting improves our speed and makes us overall more athletic. One can run faster, jump higher and even participate in activities like wrestling, fighting, martial arts, etc.
4. Skeletal health
Weak bones can lead to a health condition like osteoporosis. Resistance training exercises like powerlifting has been known to reduce incidence of osteoporosis.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.