6 Foods To Eat For Glowing Skin
What you eat is what your face reflects. Include these foods in your diet for a glowing skin.
Some foods reduce inflammation and improve your skin's quality
Poor skin is always the victim of an unhealthy and sedentary lifestyle. And yet we continue to crave for glowing, spot-free skin. While looking for methods to achieve this, you may not have left any stone unturned. From home remedies to cosmetic products, you must have tried every possible thing to get a glowing skin. But there's one thing that most of you must have missed, and that's food (nutrition to be specific). What you eat is what your face reflects. This is a major reason why you must pay extra attention to what you feed your body.
While there are certain foods which mess with your skin to a great extent, there are some which help in reducing inflammation and improving your skin's quality. Experts suggest that including such foods in the diet can help in fighting back complexion woes and can improve the quality of your skin to a great extent.
Here's a list of 6 foods which should be included in your diet if you wish to achieve spotless and glowing skin.
1. Cooked tomatoes
This bright red-colored fruit can do wonders for your skin. Lycopene in tomatoes is that phytochemical which improves collagen strength. Collagen is a protein which gives your skin its youthful structure. It protects your skin against the harmful UV rays of the sun by eliminating free radicals. However, you must remember that cooked tomatoes can do this for you. Cooking can increase the lycopene levels in tomatoes, thereby enhancing its ability to benefit your skin.
2. Carrots
Carrots are usually viewed as a vegetable which improves your eyesight. But what most people miss is the fact that carrots can be very beneficial for the skin. It clears acne breakout on your skin. The vitamin A, beta-carotene and antioxidant content of carrots prevent the overproduction of skin cells in the outer layer. So lesser number of dead skin cells get clogged in the pores, thereby preventing acne outbreak.
3. Turmeric
Turmeric is one of the strongest and most popular natural healers. Its cancer-fighting and healing properties are well-known. But there is one thing that most people are not aware of and that is its ability to give you a glowing skin. Research shows that this little spice can lighten pigmentation and the scars formed due to aging, hormonal imbalance or sun exposure. All you need to do is combine it with coconut oil or coconut milk to prepare a face mask and apply it on your skin. Repeat this regularly till you see the difference.
4. Salmon
Salmon is one of the healthiest varieties of fish. Its nutrients possess anti-inflammatory and DMAE properties which protect the skin cell membranes from damage. Stronger cell membranes lower the damage caused by premature aging. It also prevents the formation of arachidonic acid (AA) which is responsible for the formation of wrinkles. And it doesn't end here! DMAE combines with vitamin B to ensure proper muscle functioning of the skin which keeps it toned and firm.
5. Oysters
Here's another reason to relish oysters!
Who knew your favorite shellfish could do wonders to your skin! Oysters are rich in zinc, an essential nutrient which repairs the damaged cells and replaces them with the new one. Zinc is good for your skin, hair, and nails as well.
6. Blueberries
Blueberries contain more antioxidants in each serving as compared to any other fruit. These antioxidants keep your skin looking young and smooth. And besides this, this fruit keeps your safe from cardiovascular diseases, cancer, and memory loss as well. So while it keeps your skin young and glowing, it protects you against other diseases as well.
