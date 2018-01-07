Gentlemen, Here’s How You Can Prevent An Acne Breakout
Let's be real. No one likes it when they get acne. Acne problems are not just with women. Men are equally prone to them. Let's take a look at some of the cures for acne in men
Acne may occur as a result of hormonal imbalances or clogged pores of an oily skin with bacteria growth
1. Clean your skin regularly
Make sure than your skin is clean at all times. Yes, it is true that acne does not occur because of dirty skin. But a good skin care routine will aid to your acne prevention treatment. For this, you need to wash your face regularly and moisturize it to prevent it from drying up. You can go for the cleansers available in the market but avoid the ones with beads as they may cause irritation.
2. Shave your skin carefully
Yes, men need to shave themselves regularly but this should be done with intense care. This is not only to protect yourself from cutting your skin, but also to save it from pain or irritation due to acne. Ensure that the razor you use is clean. Make use of an antibiotic foam if you have a sensitive skin. Avoid those parts of your skin where you have acne to prevent pain and irritation.
3. Drink plenty of water
Drinking lots of water will prevent you from acne problems. It helps to eliminate those toxins from your body which lead to such problems, and maintain balance in the body for its normal functioning.
4. A big no to chocolates and sweets
Mostly men are not very fond of chocolates and sweets, but if you are one of those who are extremely fond of it, then reduce your sugar intake because it is one of the causes of that irritating acne on your face.
5. Acne which doesn't go easily
It is that one enemy of your skin which sometimes does not go away easily. It will stay there on your face for long and irritate you. In this case, you may go for some lotions available in the market for getting rid of this problem but do consult a physician before using one.
Acne problems aren't a major issue now, there are a number of scrubs and creams available in the market but yes, consulting a dermatologist before using will be helpful.
