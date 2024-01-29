Home »  Living Healthy »  Dried Apricots: 5 Amazing Health Benefits You Should Miss

Apricots are rich in fibre, vitamin A, vitamin C, potassium, vitamin E, beta-carotene and antioxidants.
  Jan 29, 2024
2-Min Read
Apricots contain both vitamin A and E

Apricots are small yet flavorful and highly nutritious. You can eat apricots in both dried and fresh forms. However, due to the lack of availability in some areas and throughout the year, dried apricots can come to your rescue. However, the composition of water, minerals and vitamins vary from one fruit to another. Not many know that dried apricots can provide higher concentrations of nutrients. Here, let's discuss some amazing health benefits of consuming dried apricots.

Health benefits of dried apricots

1. Highly nutritious



Apricots are rich in fibre, vitamin A, vitamin C, potassium, vitamin E, beta-carotene and antioxidants. They are also a decent source of plant-based protein.

2. May promote eye health



Apricots contain both vitamin A and E, which are essential for your eye health. Vitamin A helps reduce the risk of eye-related issues. Additionally, vitamin E helps protect eyes from free radical damage.

Add image caption here

Vitamin A helps boost eye health
Photo Credit: iStock

3. Can help lower blood pressure

Potassium plays a crucial role in maintaining healthy blood pressure numbers. Apricots are high in potassium which can effectively lower your blood pressure and reduce the risk of hypertension.

4. A healthy snack

Dried apricots can be consumed as a snack. They are nutritious and filling that you can choose over other unhealthy snacks.

Dried apricots are also easy to carry when travelling. You can also eat them to beat sugar cravings.

5. Promote digestion

Apricots offer plenty of good dietary fibre. High fibre content helps prevent constipation, enhance gut health and boost overall digestive health.

If you have access to fresh apricots, you can eat them as it is. Dried apricots can also be consumed as a snack or you can use as a topping on salads, yogurt or oatmeal.


Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

COMMENT

