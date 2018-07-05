ASK OUR EXPERTS

Vitamins That Aid Weight Loss: Include These In Your Diet to Lose Weight
Vitamins That Aid Weight Loss: Include These In Your Diet to Lose Weight

Vitamins for weight loss: To lose weight and gain health, eating right and healthy is very important. The amount of your vitamin intake can determine weight loss. Read here to know how vitamins help aid the weight loss process.
  By: DoctorNDTV | Updated: Jul 5, 2018 12:55 IST
3-Min Read
Eating healthy and nutritious food is important for weight loss

Weight loss is surely not an easy task. Exercising regularly and diet control are equally important for all people on their fitness regimes. To lose weight and gain health, eating right and healthy is very important. The amount of your vitamin intake can determine weight loss. For ensuring sufficient vitamin intake, many people resort to vitamin supplements. Intake of vitamin supplements does not help any better than eating vitamin-enriched fruits and veggies. There are some supplements which claim weight loss as an added benefit. Alongside, these supplements of vitamins also claim giving a boost to your metabolism and signaling your cells to burn fat.
 
 
weight loss

Vitamins boost metabolism and help with weight loss
Photo Credit: iStock

Also read:These 7 Amazing Foods Aid In Quick Weight Loss: Must Include In Your Diet

In this article we talk about how and which vitamins help aid the weight loss process:

1. Omega 3 fatty acids

There is some evidence which suggests that omega 3 fatty acids can aid weight loss. However, a strong claim regarding inclusion of omega 3 fatty acid aiding weight loss cannot be made. Nonetheless, omega 3 fatty acids are really good for your health. They are good for heart health. Fatty fish such as salmon, herring, mackerel, sardines and tuna are all great examples of foods rich in omega 3 fatty acids. You can eat these varieties of fish for a couple of times in a week.
 

 
fish

Fish rich with omega 3 fatty acids aids in weight loss

2. Vitamin B12

There is very less evidence which shows that Vitamin B12 supplement can help in weight loss. The body needs Vitamin B12 in order to support functioning of nerves and blood cells. Vitamin B12 also performs the function of producing DNA. Foods rich in Vitamin B12 include dairy products, tuna, eggs, etc.

 
dairy products

Dairy products are rich in Vitamin B12

Also read: How Many Eggs In A Day Are Good For Your Heart?


3. Calcium

Calcium increases the process of breakdown of fat in cells. Increasing your calcium intake can help in aiding weight loss. The body needs calcium for healthy bones, blood vessels, muscles and nerves. Food sources of calcium include dairy products, tofu, dark leafy greens. These foods are low in fat and can thus be successfully included in your weight loss regime.

 
tofu

Tofu is low in fats and rich in calcium

4. Vitamin D

Vitamin D and calcium are required in the body for healthy and strong bones. However, experts aren't sure if the two can help in weight loss or not. There are a few researchers which do claim that these vitamins can help in weight loss in overweight postmenopausal women. Foods that are considered to be good sources of Vitamin D include fatty fish such as herring, tuna and mackerel. Moreover, the body produces Vitamin D when exposed to sunlight. Hence, it is important to spend some time under the sun in order to produce Vitamin D.
 

 
vitamin d

Spend some time under the sun in order to produce Vitamin D
Photo Credit: iStock

Thus, vitamin supplements may not be that helpful when it comes weight loss. The key to weight loss is to burn more calories than you consume in day. Work on boosting your metabolism and exercise regularly. This is the ultimate mantra to weight loss!

Also read: Vitamin D: The Best Natural Sources Of Vitamin D

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.



