Need #MondayMotivation? Student Of The Year 2 Actor Tiger Shroff's Strenuous Workouts Will Make You Hit The Gym Right Now!
Monday motivation: Exceptional dance moves, well-built physique and a muscular body is all because of Tiger Shroff's hard work and dedication. Let us have a look at some of the exercises which he includes in his fitness regime.
Try the dance workout which Tiger never fails to include in his fitness routine.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Tiger Shroff includes boxing and martial arts in his workout routine
- Tiger includes weight lifting in his workout routine
- Hard work and dedication is what makes the actor super fit
Tiger Shroff is one of the fittest Bollywood actors of his generation. All the actors have to work really hard for their roles in the movie. This includes a strict fitness regime and diet plan. Tiger Shroff who has played the lead role in many blockbuster movies like Baghi 1 and 2, Heropanti will now be seen in Student of the Year 2. Exceptional dance moves, well-built physique and a muscular body is all because of his hard work and dedication. Let us have a look at some of the exercises which Tiger Shroff includes in his fitness regime.
Here's a sneak peek into Tiger Shroff's workout routine:
1. Chin up bar workout
One of incredible exercise for core strength this exercise requires a lot of practice. Chin-ups can help improve grip strength, posture, back, biceps and appearance, while also helping to strengthen muscles that stabilize the spine. This, in turn, can also help reduce one's risk of back pain, neck pain and injury.
2. Weight lifting
Another exercise that Tiger includes in his workout routine is weight lifting. The exercise offers several health benefits like burns more calories, enhanced posture, gain muscle strength, reduces back pain, improves bone density and quality of life. So get your dumbbells and start with this amazing workout!
3. Dance
Are you looking for some fun workout? Try the dance workout which Tiger never fails to include in his fitness routine. (His Instagram account is a proof of this) This workout helps you lose weight, improves muscle tone and strength, the condition of your heart and lungs and aims at better coordination, agility and flexibility. So the next time, you get bored of your basic cardio, switch on some music and do this workout. It will help you burn maximum calories within no time.
4. Martial arts
Mixed martial arts is a high intensity aerobic workout that includes every muscle group in the body. It improves strength and overall body coordination and physical toughness. In addition, it helps you shed those extra pounds, helps in maintaining a healthy heart and reduces stress and anxiety.
5. Boxing
The key to quick weight loss is any sort of physical workout. So in case you get bored of the same old workout routine, you can include a sport like boxing in your workout routine. Like any other high intensity workout, boxing also offers numerous benefits like improves cardiovascular health, helps in managing your weight, improves the total-body strength and reduces stress.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
