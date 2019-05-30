Are You Anaemic? Increase Your Iron Levels By Adding These Foods To Your Diet
Anaemia can affect your day to day life. Quick exhaustion due to loss of energy is part and parcel of anaemia. An iron-rich diet can help you with haemoglobin elevation in your body. Here's how.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Fruits like apple, pomegranate can help in RBC elevation
- Go for leafy vegetables like spinach, chard
- Nuts like pistachio and cashew can help in preventing anaemia
Have you been feeling a loss of energy, shortness of breath and headache after exercising? Is your skin pale? If you face these kind of symptoms then you might be anaemic. Anaemia refers to the deficiency of RBC (red blood cells) in your body. It also refers to shortage of haemoglobin in the red blood cells. These red blood cells are important as they carry oxygen through your body. Anaemia might occur due to deficiency of iron and vitamin-B12, or loss of blood after surgery. Anaemia can also be hereditary. Your body might signal the signs of blood deficiency in various ways. You might feel dizzy, exhausted, experience leg cramps, insomnia, etc. A nutritious diet can help increase the number of blood cells in your body, which can help fight anaemia.
Let us look at foods you should include in your diet to fight anaemia:
1. Fruits: Fruits like apple, pomegranate, banana, prunes, peach, orange are a rich source of iron, which helps in stimulating RBCs. Pomegranates contain ascorbic acid, which can boost the body's iron count, thus regulating the blood count. Bananas provide folic acid along with iron, which is required for making RBCs. Prunes are a rich source of iron and vitamin-C, which can boost haemoglobin count. Oranges and peaches are a rich source of vitamin-C. Vitamin-C helps in full absorption of iron by the body.
2. Leafy greens: Vegetables like kale, spinach, chard are great sources of non-heme iron (iron found in plant-based goods). Chards are also rich in vitamin-C.
3. Meat and poultry: Chicken and mutton are rich sources of heme iron (iron found in animal proteins). Go for organs like liver. Liver is a rich source of folate and iron. Eat poultry along with non-heme iron foods like leafy greens as it can increase iron absorption in the body.
Also read: Investing In Human Capital: Towards An Anaemia Free India
4. Seafood: Seafoods like shrimp, oyster provide heme iron. Other fishes high in iron include fresh/canned tuna, rohu and catla.
5. Beans: Along with meat and vegetables, beans are a rich source of iron. They are inexpensive and versatile. Include beans like kidney beans, lima beans, chickpeas, soya-beans, black peas, black eyed peas in your diet.
6. Nuts and seeds: Many types of seeds and nuts are good sources of iron. Look out for nuts and seeds like pumpkin seeds, pistachios, sunflower seeds, cashews, pine nuts. Choose raw varieties like raw pumpkin seeds, raw cashews, raw pine nuts whenever possible.
Also read: Microcytic Anaemia: Causes, Symptoms, Diagnosis And Treatment
When you are focusing on a diet rich in iron, you need to keep a check on calcium-rich foods too. This is because calcium (when it binds with iron) reduces the absorption of iron. Hence it is recommended to not consume calcium-rich foods along with iron-rich foods.
Examples of calcium rich foods include:
1. Broccoli
2. Raw milk
3. Tofu
4. Yogurt
5. Cheese
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.