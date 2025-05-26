Home »  Infection »  All You Need To Know About Sickle Cell Disease

All You Need To Know About Sickle Cell Disease

Early diagnosis and proper management are key to improving quality of life for those living with this lifelong condition.
  By: Aayushi Singh Chauhan  Updated: May 27, 2025 03:34 IST
3-Min Read
All You Need To Know About Sickle Cell Disease

All You Need To Know About Sickle Cell Disease

Sickle Cell Disease (SCD) is a genetic blood disorder that affects millions globally, especially in India's tribal and rural populations. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), it is one of the most prevalent inherited diseases worldwide, caused by a mutation in the haemoglobin gene. This mutation results in the production of abnormally shaped red blood cells that resemble a sickle, hence the name. These misshapen cells can block blood flow, leading to severe pain, organ damage, and even stroke. Early diagnosis and proper management are key to improving quality of life for those living with this lifelong condition.

What causes sickle cell disease?

SCD is an inherited condition passed on when both parents carry the sickle cell gene. Instead of round, flexible red blood cells, affected individuals produce crescent-shaped cells that are rigid and sticky. These cells die early and clog blood vessels, leading to chronic anaemia and painful episodes known as sickle cell crises.



RELATED STORIES
related

These Juices Can Help Reduce Risk Of Anaemia

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), dietary diversity and iron absorption enhancement are essential strategies in anaemia prevention and control.

related

7 Diet Tips To Prevent And Manage Anaemia

Here are seven effective diet tips to keep your iron levels balanced and support overall blood health.

Common symptoms and signs of sickle cell disease

Symptoms usually appear around 5-6 months of age and can vary in severity throughout life.



1. Anaemia

Chronic fatigue, weakness, and pale skin due to reduced red blood cells

2. Pain crises

Sudden, severe pain in the chest, back, joints, or limbs

3. Swelling in hands and feet

Often the first sign in infants

4. Frequent infections

Damaged spleen makes patients more prone to bacterial infections

5. Delayed growth or puberty

Due to reduced oxygen and nutrients

6. Vision problems

Blocked blood vessels can damage the retina

Diagnosis of sickle cell disease

SCD can be diagnosed through a simple blood test. Early diagnosis is vital to begin preventive care and reduce complications.

1. Newborn screening

Mandatory in many Indian states, helps detect SCD early

2. Haemoglobin electrophoresis

Confirms the presence of abnormal haemoglobin

3. Prenatal testing

Available for expecting parents with a family history

Health complications associated with SCD

Sickle cell disease can lead to life-threatening complications if not managed well.

1. Stroke

Caused by blocked blood vessels in the brain

2. Acute chest syndrome

Similar to pneumonia, caused by trapped sickle cells

3. Organ damage

Long-term oxygen deprivation affects the liver, kidney, and heart

4. Leg ulcers and bone damage

5. Psychological stress

Chronic illness often affects mental well-being

Treatment and management

There is no universal cure for SCD yet, but treatment options focus on reducing symptoms and preventing complications. According to the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), comprehensive care including regular health check-ups can significantly improve the life expectancy of patients.

1. Hydroxyurea

A medication that reduces frequency of pain episodes and the need for blood transfusions

2. Blood transfusions

Help manage severe anaemia and prevent stroke

3. Pain management

With anti-inflammatory drugs and sometimes opioids

4. Bone marrow transplant

The only potential cure, mostly in children with severe symptoms

5. Vaccinations and antibiotics

To prevent infections

Living with sickle cell disease

Lifestyle modifications play a crucial role in managing SCD.

a. Stay hydrated to prevent sickling of red blood cells

b. Avoid extreme temperatures, high altitudes, and strenuous activities

c. Regular exercise, gentle physical activity can improve circulation

d. Balanced diet, rich in iron, folate, and vitamin D

e. Mental health support, counselling and support groups are beneficial

Government initiatives in India

India launched the National Sickle Cell Anaemia Elimination Mission (2023) to eliminate the disease by 2047. The focus is on widespread screening in tribal regions, genetic counselling, prenatal testing, and free treatment and awareness programmes. This is a critical step toward reducing the disease burden in states like Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Gujarat, and Maharashtra.

Sickle Cell Disease may be lifelong, but it doesn't have to define one's life. With early diagnosis, regular treatment, and supportive care, individuals with SCD can lead full and productive lives. Increased awareness, especially in high-risk communities, and government-led efforts can together help combat this inherited condition and ensure a healthier future for generations to come.


Promoted
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

Web Stories
What Is Motion Sickness. Tips To Prevent It
Summer Foods For Strong Immunity
7 Blood Thinning Foods For Healthy Heart
How To Take Care Of Mental Health?
Benefits Of Aerial Yoga
Tips To Avoid Conjunctivitis
8 Yoga Poses For Kids To Help Increase Height
Must Try Tips To Build Stamina
Lemon: A Multipurpose Starter Pack
Yoga Asanas To Release Negative Thoughts

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

Home Remedies

Top 5 Home Remedies For Mosquito Bites You Must Try This Monsoon
Top 5 Home Remedies For Mosquito Bites You Must Try This Monsoon

FAQ

Read More»

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Hepatitis Infections Lead To Chronic Liver Diseases; Follow These Preventive Tips

Tomato Flu: Symptoms, Causes And Everything We Know So Far

Mother's Day 2022: Mothers - A Boon From God

Countries In WHO South-East Asia Region Renew Commitment To Eliminate Malaria By 2030

Elimination Of Lymphatic Filariasis: Here's How Karnataka Health Officials Are Ensuring Lymphatic Filariasis Doesn't Spread

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

--------------------------------Advertisement---------------------------------- -
Trending Diseases