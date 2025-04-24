These Juices Can Help Reduce Risk Of Anaemia
According to the World Health Organization (WHO), dietary diversity and iron absorption enhancement are essential strategies in anaemia prevention and control.
Anaemia, a condition marked by a deficiency of red blood cells or haemoglobin, affects millions globally and is especially prevalent in India, particularly among women and children. It can lead to fatigue, weakness, shortness of breath, and poor immunity. One of the most common causes is iron deficiency, which can often be corrected through dietary changes. While iron supplements may be recommended in serious cases, natural alternatives such as iron-rich juices can help maintain healthy iron levels. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), dietary diversity and iron absorption enhancement are essential strategies in anaemia prevention and control.
Natural juices can offer an easy and delicious way to support iron intake
Juices made from certain fruits and vegetables not only contain iron but also include vitamin C, which boosts iron absorption. Including these juices in your daily diet can help reduce the risk of anaemia and improve overall energy levels and immunity.
1. Beetroot juice
Beetroot is rich in folate, iron, potassium, and vitamin C, all important nutrients for red blood cell production. Regular consumption of beetroot juice helps improve haemoglobin levels and oxygen flow in the body. It's best consumed fresh and can be blended with carrots or apples for enhanced taste and benefits.
2. Spinach and tomato juice
Spinach is a leafy green loaded with non-heme (plant-based) iron, and tomatoes contain vitamin C which aids iron absorption. A juice blend made from blanched spinach and ripe tomatoes is a powerful anaemia-fighting drink. Add a pinch of black pepper and lemon juice to increase iron bioavailability.
3. Pomegranate juice
Pomegranates are high in iron, vitamin C, and antioxidants. Drinking a glass of fresh pomegranate juice regularly supports healthy blood circulation and helps in the production of red blood cells. According to studies cited by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), pomegranate juice is particularly beneficial for people with mild anaemia.
4. Carrot and orange juice
Carrots are rich in beta-carotene and iron, while oranges are an excellent source of vitamin C. Combining the two not only enhances flavour but also boosts the absorption of iron from plant-based sources. This juice is a great option for breakfast or a mid-day refresher.
5. Amla (Indian gooseberry) juice
Amla is loaded with vitamin C, which significantly increases the body's ability to absorb iron. Consuming amla juice with an iron-rich meal helps maximise the nutrient's uptake. Its antioxidant and immune-boosting properties make it a holistic addition to anaemia prevention.
6. Prune juice
Prunes are naturally high in iron, and prune juice is often recommended for people with iron-deficiency anaemia. It also contains fibre and potassium, supporting digestive health along with better blood function. Drinking prune juice daily can gradually restore iron levels over time.
7. Pumpkin and apple juice
Pumpkin contains iron and other nutrients such as magnesium and vitamin A. When combined with apples, another fruit known to support haemoglobin production, this juice becomes a tasty and effective drink to include in an anaemia-fighting diet.
Incorporating iron-rich juices into your daily routine is a simple yet effective way to prevent and manage anaemia naturally. Alongside a balanced diet and medical supervision, these nutrient-packed drinks can help maintain healthy haemoglobin levels and support overall vitality. As always, consult a healthcare provider before making dietary changes, especially if you are already diagnosed with anaemia.
