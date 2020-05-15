ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Living Healthy »  Ajwain Parantha For Breakfast, Lunch Or Early Dinner: Know The Many Health Benefits It Can Offer

Ajwain Parantha For Breakfast, Lunch Or Early Dinner: Know The Many Health Benefits It Can Offer

Ajwain parantha benefits: Not only is this parantha delicious, it is packed with fibre, good fat and essential nutrients that are required for you to stay fit and healthy.
  By: DoctorNDTV  Updated: May 15, 2020 03:09 IST
7-Min Read
Ajwain Parantha For Breakfast, Lunch Or Early Dinner: Know The Many Health Benefits It Can Offer

Ajwain parantha can provide you with sufficient fibre and essential fats

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Ajwain can help in lower cholesterol and triglycerides
  2. Thymol in ajwain can help in regulating blood pressure
  3. Ajwain is used as a household remedy for treating digestion issues

Ajwain parantha is a traditionally eaten Punjabi treat which can offer a variety of health benefits. Ajwain or carom seeds are popular for their digestion benefits. It is the most common home remedy to treat gassiness, bloating and flatulence. What's more, carom seeds are incredibly nutritious. They are rich in fibre, beneficial antioxidants and other vitamins and minerals. They have antibacterial and antifungal properties and can help in regulating blood pressure. In this article, we are going to talk about ajwain parantha and how one can eat it as part of lunch, breakfast and even dinner.

Ajwain health benefits: How to make ajwain parantha and the benefits associated with it


RELATED STORIES
related

Try This Jeera And Ajwain Tea To Get Rid Of Bloating, Gas And Acidity Once And For All

Jeera and ajwain tea: Constant acidity, gas and bloating giving you a hard time? Give up the pills and try this natural metabolism and digestion boosting drink made with simple kitchen ingredients like jeera and ajwain.

related

This Simple 2-Minute Remedy By Luke Coutinho Can Help Find Relief From Acidity And Heartburn

Lifestyle coach Luke Coutinho suggests that a combination of two common kitchen ingredients along with hot water can provide quick relief from acidity, heartburn and various indigestion issues.

During this lockdown, nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar posted a weekly meal and workout plan for people to follow. In the plan (see the post below), she has recommended eating ajwain parantha for lunch (see Day 2 M4).

Diwekar's mother, Rekha Diwekar, in an Insta post, shared the recipe of ajwain parantha. This dish can be prepared quickly and easily. All you need is ajwain seeds, ghee, wheat flour, some oil and salt. Knead the dough mixing all the ingredients, and allow to rest for half an hour.

Now take a portion of the dough and roll. Apply a thin layer of ghee and and make parantha. Cook both sides well with ghee. Have this parantha with ghee and achar.

Not only is this parantha delicious, it is packed with fibre, good fat and essential nutrients that are required for you to stay fit and healthy. 

Also read: Coronavirus Lockdown: Expert-Recommended Tips To Take Care Of Your Heart Health

Other health benefits of eating ajwain

  1. Animal research states that ajwain can lower cholesterol or triglycerides. This can be beneficial for people with heart disease.
  2. Thymol is one of the major components of carom seeds. Studies have shown that thymol may have calcium-channel blocking effects, which can help in lowering blood pressure levels. According to healthline.com, calcium-channel blockers are used as part of traditional treatment for high blood pressure. These medicines prevent calcium from entering heart cells. They relax and expand blood vessels and reduce blood pressure.
  3. Ajwain is used as a household remedy for treating digestion issues as part of Ayurvedic medicine. These tiny seeds can prevent and treat gas and even chronic indigestion. If you feel persistent pain in the stomach, you can chew on carom seeds with warm water to get relief from the pain almost instantly.
  4. Ajwain seeds can offer relief from cough and improve airflow to the lungs. You can add ajwain to your tea to get relief form cough. However, more research is needed to analyse effects of ajwain on such respiratory symptoms.
  5. Ajwain has anti-inflammatory properties. Chronic inflammation can be the root cause of most diseases in the body.

Also read: Know What To Eat And Avoid To Fight Inflammation Effectively

Point to note

Women who are pregnant or breastfeeding should avoid taking carom seeds as studies have found them to have toxic effects on foetuses. Having said that, more research is definitely needed to better understand benefits of carom seeds on human health.

Also read: Try This Jeera And Ajwain Tea To Get Rid Of Bloating, Gas And Acidity Once And For All

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

Web Stories
Health Benefits Of Turmeric
Understanding Migraine: Know Everything Here
Effective Ways To Strengthen Your Immune System
Home Remedies For Common Cold And Cough
Ways To Fight Depression
Arthritis Pain: Know The Basics
Post-Pregnancy Weight Loss Plan
These Lifestyle Changes Can Reduce The Risk Of Type 2 Diabetes
Exercises To Relieve Back Pain
Yoga Poses That Can Help In Melting Stubborn Belly Fat

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

Sponsored By Zydus
 Sponsored

Myths About The Side Effects Of Sugar Free That One Must Not Believe

 

Home Remedies

Improve Your Digestion At Home With These Kitchen Ingredients
Improve Your Digestion At Home With These Kitchen Ingredients

FAQ

Read More»

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Too Much Salt In Your Diet Can Weaken Your Immune System

Coronavirus: UN Chief Warns Of Losing COVID-19 War

Taking Hot Bath Daily Good For Your Heart

Post Lockdown, Rise In Mercury May Prevent Spread Of COVID-19 In India: Microbiologists

Eat Tofu Daily And Cut Your Heart Disease Risk; Know Other Health Benefits

................... Advertisement ...................

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------
Trending Diseases
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com