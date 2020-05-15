Ajwain Parantha For Breakfast, Lunch Or Early Dinner: Know The Many Health Benefits It Can Offer
Ajwain parantha benefits: Not only is this parantha delicious, it is packed with fibre, good fat and essential nutrients that are required for you to stay fit and healthy.
Ajwain parantha can provide you with sufficient fibre and essential fats
- Ajwain can help in lower cholesterol and triglycerides
- Thymol in ajwain can help in regulating blood pressure
- Ajwain is used as a household remedy for treating digestion issues
Ajwain parantha is a traditionally eaten Punjabi treat which can offer a variety of health benefits. Ajwain or carom seeds are popular for their digestion benefits. It is the most common home remedy to treat gassiness, bloating and flatulence. What's more, carom seeds are incredibly nutritious. They are rich in fibre, beneficial antioxidants and other vitamins and minerals. They have antibacterial and antifungal properties and can help in regulating blood pressure. In this article, we are going to talk about ajwain parantha and how one can eat it as part of lunch, breakfast and even dinner.
Ajwain health benefits: How to make ajwain parantha and the benefits associated with it
During this lockdown, nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar posted a weekly meal and workout plan for people to follow. In the plan (see the post below), she has recommended eating ajwain parantha for lunch (see Day 2 M4).
Diwekar's mother, Rekha Diwekar, in an Insta post, shared the recipe of ajwain parantha. This dish can be prepared quickly and easily. All you need is ajwain seeds, ghee, wheat flour, some oil and salt. Knead the dough mixing all the ingredients, and allow to rest for half an hour.
Now take a portion of the dough and roll. Apply a thin layer of ghee and and make parantha. Cook both sides well with ghee. Have this parantha with ghee and achar.
Not only is this parantha delicious, it is packed with fibre, good fat and essential nutrients that are required for you to stay fit and healthy.
Ajwain parantha Ingredients – Wheat flour (two bowls), Ajwain seed 1 teaspoon, Salt to taste, 2 teaspoons oil, Desi ghee Steps – - Mix wheat flour, ajwain seeds, salt and oil. Make dough as shown in picture. - Allow it to rest for half an hour. - Take a portion of the dough and roll. Apply thin layer of ghee and follow the steps as shown in video. - Now heat the tawa and put the paratha on it. Spread ghee and wait till one side is done. - Turn and cook the other side by adding ghee again. - Eat with curd and achaar.
Other health benefits of eating ajwain
- Animal research states that ajwain can lower cholesterol or triglycerides. This can be beneficial for people with heart disease.
- Thymol is one of the major components of carom seeds. Studies have shown that thymol may have calcium-channel blocking effects, which can help in lowering blood pressure levels. According to healthline.com, calcium-channel blockers are used as part of traditional treatment for high blood pressure. These medicines prevent calcium from entering heart cells. They relax and expand blood vessels and reduce blood pressure.
- Ajwain is used as a household remedy for treating digestion issues as part of Ayurvedic medicine. These tiny seeds can prevent and treat gas and even chronic indigestion. If you feel persistent pain in the stomach, you can chew on carom seeds with warm water to get relief from the pain almost instantly.
- Ajwain seeds can offer relief from cough and improve airflow to the lungs. You can add ajwain to your tea to get relief form cough. However, more research is needed to analyse effects of ajwain on such respiratory symptoms.
- Ajwain has anti-inflammatory properties. Chronic inflammation can be the root cause of most diseases in the body.
Point to note
Women who are pregnant or breastfeeding should avoid taking carom seeds as studies have found them to have toxic effects on foetuses. Having said that, more research is definitely needed to better understand benefits of carom seeds on human health.
