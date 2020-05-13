ASK OUR EXPERTS

Know What To Eat And Avoid To Fight Inflammation Effectively

Inflammation can cause redness, pain, swelling, heat and loss of function. Though inflammation is a part of the healing process but chronic inflammation can be harmful. Know what to eat and avoid to fight inflammation.
  By: DoctorNDTV    Written By:  Varsha Vats Updated: May 13, 2020 08:56 IST
2-Min Read
Simple home remedies can help fight inflammation

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Inflammation is a part of the healing process
  2. Inflammation can cause redness, itching, swelling and more
  3. Some foods can help control inflammation naturally

Inflammation is your body's response to infections. It is a part of your body's defense mechanism and plays an important role in the healing process. Inflammation can cause redness, pain, swelling, heat and loss of function. After an injury, swelling and redness around the wound is inflammation. Though inflammation is a part of the healing process but chronic inflammation can be harmful. Inflammation that lasts for a week or more can lead to various health issues. Diet and lifestyle modifications can help fight inflammation naturally.

Tips to fight inflammation


1. Foods to eat

Foods with anti-inflammatory properties can help fight against it. There are plenty of foods you can add to your diet. Some foods you can add to your diet to reduce inflammation may include-

  1. Berries
  2. Turmeric
  3. Fatty fishes like salmon, sardines or herring
  4. Avocados
  5. Broccoli
  6. Peppers
  7. Green tea
  8. Grapes
  9. Mushrooms
  10. Dark chocolate
  11. Nuts
  12. Fenugreek
  13. Cinnamon
  14. Healthy fats like virgin olive oil

Also read: Anti-Inflammatory Foods: 7 Best Food Items You Should Add To Your Diet

rukiibn

Turmeric is loaded with anti-inflammatory properties
Photo Credit: iStock

2. Foods you should avoid

There are certain foods that can increase the risk of inflammation. Listed below are foods you should avoid to control and prevent inflammation-

  1. Foods high in sugar including sugary beverages, desserts or anything food with added sugar
  2. Refined carbs
  3. High processed foods
  4. Too much alcohol

Also read: Anti-Inflammatory Foods: 5 Kitchen Ingredients That Can Help You Fight Inflammation Naturally

rcbfl1i

Too much alcohol can increase inflammation
Photo Credit: iStock

3. Other tips to control inflammation-

You should consume a healthy diet. Also, exercise regularly for a healthy body. Regular exercise can help maintain a healthy weight and reduce the risk of several diseases. It can also help control inflammation. To fight inflammation effectively, you should ensure adequate sleep as poor sleep can also increase inflammation.

Also read: 5 Worst Inflammation Causing Foods: Avoid Them To Prevent Diseases

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

