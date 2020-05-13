Know What To Eat And Avoid To Fight Inflammation Effectively
Inflammation can cause redness, pain, swelling, heat and loss of function. Though inflammation is a part of the healing process but chronic inflammation can be harmful. Know what to eat and avoid to fight inflammation.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Inflammation is a part of the healing process
- Inflammation can cause redness, itching, swelling and more
- Some foods can help control inflammation naturally
Inflammation is your body's response to infections. It is a part of your body's defense mechanism and plays an important role in the healing process. Inflammation can cause redness, pain, swelling, heat and loss of function. After an injury, swelling and redness around the wound is inflammation. Though inflammation is a part of the healing process but chronic inflammation can be harmful. Inflammation that lasts for a week or more can lead to various health issues. Diet and lifestyle modifications can help fight inflammation naturally.
Tips to fight inflammation
1. Foods to eat
Foods with anti-inflammatory properties can help fight against it. There are plenty of foods you can add to your diet. Some foods you can add to your diet to reduce inflammation may include-
- Berries
- Turmeric
- Fatty fishes like salmon, sardines or herring
- Avocados
- Broccoli
- Peppers
- Green tea
- Grapes
- Mushrooms
- Dark chocolate
- Nuts
- Fenugreek
- Cinnamon
- Healthy fats like virgin olive oil
2. Foods you should avoid
There are certain foods that can increase the risk of inflammation. Listed below are foods you should avoid to control and prevent inflammation-
- Foods high in sugar including sugary beverages, desserts or anything food with added sugar
- Refined carbs
- High processed foods
- Too much alcohol
3. Other tips to control inflammation-
You should consume a healthy diet. Also, exercise regularly for a healthy body. Regular exercise can help maintain a healthy weight and reduce the risk of several diseases. It can also help control inflammation. To fight inflammation effectively, you should ensure adequate sleep as poor sleep can also increase inflammation.
