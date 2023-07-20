Benefits Of Ajwain Seeds And Water
Below we share ways in which Ajwain water can boost our health.
The anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial properties in carom seeds can help in maintaining healthy skin
Ajwain seeds, also known as carom seeds or bishop's weed, are the seeds of the Ajwain plant (scientifically known as Trachyspermum ammi). They are native to the eastern Mediterranean region and are commonly used in Indian and Middle Eastern cuisines.
Ajwain seeds have a strong and distinctive flavour, similar to thyme and cumin, with a slightly bitter and pungent taste. They are rich in essential oils, minerals, and vitamins, making them a popular ingredient in Ayurvedic medicine.
In cooking, ajwain seeds are used as a spice to add depth of flavour to various dishes. They are often toasted or fried before use to enhance their aroma and taste. Ajwain seeds are particularly popular in Indian breads like paratha and puri, as well as in snacks, chutneys, pickles, and spice blends.
Apart from their culinary uses, ajwain seeds are known for their potential health benefits. Ajwain water has gained popularity due to its ability to further boost the benefits of carom seeds. Read on as we share ways in which ajwain water can boost our health.
10 Ways in which ajwain water can boost our health:
1. Improved digestion
Consuming carom seeds soaked in water can help in improving digestion by stimulating the release of digestive enzymes. It can also reduce symptoms of indigestion, bloating, and constipation.
2. Relieves acidity
Carom seeds have been traditionally used to alleviate acidity and heartburn. Drinking carom seed water can help in reducing the acidic levels in the stomach.
3. Respiratory health
Carom seed water can be beneficial for people suffering from respiratory conditions like asthma, bronchitis, and cough. It may help in relieving congestion, reducing inflammation, and promoting easier breathing.
4. Enhances metabolism
Carom seed water can boost metabolism by improving the digestive system. It can help in better absorption of nutrients, which leads to improved metabolic rate and increased energy levels.
5. Reduces menstrual cramps
Consuming carom seeds soaked in water during menstruation can provide relief from menstrual cramps. The seeds have antispasmodic properties that can help relax the muscles and reduce pain.
6. Boosts immunity
The presence of essential vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants in carom seeds can strengthen the immune system. Drinking carom seed water regularly can enhance the body's defence mechanism against diseases and infections.
7. Manages diabetes
Carom seeds soaked in water can help control blood sugar levels. It aids in regulating insulin production and glucose absorption, which can benefit individuals with diabetes.
8. Alleviates joint pain
Carom seed water possesses analgesic properties and may help reduce joint pain associated with arthritis or rheumatism. It can also help in reducing inflammation in the joints.
9. Detoxification
Carom seeds in water act as a natural detoxifier. They can help flush out toxins from the body and cleanse the liver, kidneys, and intestines.
10. Improves skin health
The anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial properties present in carom seeds can help in maintaining healthy skin. Drinking carom seed water can promote clear and glowing skin by reducing acne, eczema, and other skin conditions.
Although carom seeds are believed to aid digestion, alleviate stomach ailments, reduce inflammation, and have antimicrobial properties. It's essential to consult a medical professional before using them for medicinal purposes.
