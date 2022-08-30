Here Is How Methi Water Can Help Tackle Diabetes And High Cholesterol Level
The ingredients found commonly in our kitchen offer remedies to many health issues. Methi or fenugreek seed is one ingredient that is utilized in many ways in the Indian household. With its bitter undertone and strong aroma, the brown seeds are often used in curries, chutneys, and more. But, besides this, many also opt for some methi seeds-infused water in the morning. Methi water is touted as a magical potion that can facilitate weight loss and can also help reduce cholesterol and regulate blood sugar levels
So, let us check out what makes methi water beneficial.
The seeds are packed with nutrients such as protein and nicotinic that are effective against dandruff, baldness, hair fall, and in treating scalp issues. Methi seeds also help in keeping at bay a variety of ailments like constipation, cold, and sore throat, among others.
By soaking some of these seeds in water and drinking it first thing in the morning, one can reap many of the benefits. Chewing some soaked seeds can also work wonders for your body. Methi seeds are found to be effective in reducing the production of low-density lipo protein (LDL) or bad cholesterol in the body. As per a study conducted by the University of Michigan, the steroidal saponins present in methi seeds may slow down the absorption of cholesterol in the intestines and can possibly also slow the rate at which it is produced in the liver.
Fenugreek seeds can also be used to tackle diabetes and regulate blood sugar levels. It has an unusual amino acid called 4HO-Ile that is only found in methi seeds. It is believed that 4HO-Ile has some anti-diabetic qualities and can enhance insulin secretion while also increasing insulin sensitivity. Iranian researchers from the Qom University of Medical Science have suggested that methi seeds can be used in diabetes treatment.
Consuming methi water is also beneficial for lactating mothers, for those aiming to shed some kilos, and for dealing with digestive problems.
