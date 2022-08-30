ASK OUR EXPERTS

Here Is How Methi Water Can Help Tackle Diabetes And High Cholesterol Level

The seeds are packed with nutrients such as protein and nicotinic that are effective against dandruff, baldness, hair fall, and in treating scalp issues.
  By: DoctorNDTV    Edited By:  NDTV Health Desk Updated: Aug 30, 2022 04:40 IST
2-Min Read
Methi water can help lower cholesterol levels

The ingredients found commonly in our kitchen offer remedies to many health issues. Methi or fenugreek seed is one ingredient that is utilized in many ways in the Indian household. With its bitter undertone and strong aroma, the brown seeds are often used in curries, chutneys, and more. But, besides this, many also opt for some methi seeds-infused water in the morning. Methi water is touted as a magical potion that can facilitate weight loss and can also help reduce cholesterol and regulate blood sugar levels

So, let us check out what makes methi water beneficial.

By soaking some of these seeds in water and drinking it first thing in the morning, one can reap many of the benefits. Chewing some soaked seeds can also work wonders for your body. Methi seeds are found to be effective in reducing the production of low-density lipo protein (LDL) or bad cholesterol in the body. As per a study conducted by the University of Michigan, the steroidal saponins present in methi seeds may slow down the absorption of cholesterol in the intestines and can possibly also slow the rate at which it is produced in the liver.

Fenugreek seeds can also be used to tackle diabetes and regulate blood sugar levels. It has an unusual amino acid called 4HO-Ile that is only found in methi seeds. It is believed that 4HO-Ile has some anti-diabetic qualities and can enhance insulin secretion while also increasing insulin sensitivity. Iranian researchers from the Qom University of Medical Science have suggested that methi seeds can be used in diabetes treatment.


Consuming methi water is also beneficial for lactating mothers, for those aiming to shed some kilos, and for dealing with digestive problems.


Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

