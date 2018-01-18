These Are By Far The Best Yoga Poses For Weight Loss!
Here's how you can use yoga to lose weight and keep healthy
These yoga poses will help you lose weight faster and better
HIGHLIGHTS
- One of the best ways to come in shape is with the help of planks
- Warrior 2 will help you get toned thigh and shoulder muscles
- Bridge pose helps in balancing your thyroid levels
Keeping healthy is a toughie in today's world, all thanks to our sedentary lifestyle and super hectic schedules. Unhealthy diet, too much stress and no time to work out reflect in your body in the form of fat. And again, squeezing out some hours from this lifestyle to keep fit is another challenge. In such a scenario, you need something which will help you keep healthy, stay calm and of course, shed those extra pounds as well. So here's how you can use yoga to lose weight and keep healthy.
Listed below are 6 strongest yoga poses which will help you lose weight faster and better.
1. Plank
One of the best ways to come in shape and strengthen your core is holding a plank position. Start practicing planks and you will soon be able to feel your abs. Lie down on your stomach. Now raise your body on your toes and hands and hold that position. Now stretch in this position by drawing your heels and head in the opposite directions. Practice this regularly for hard and well-shaped abs.
2. Warrior II (Virabhadrasana B)
This yoga pose will help you get toned thigh and shoulder muscles. Raise your arms and keep them parallel to the ground. Now bend one knee in such a way so you're your thigh is parallel to the ground and gaze in the same direction. Hold this position strongly, like a warrior. Keep calm and continue to breathe. Now repeat the same in the opposite direction.
3. Warrior III (Virabhadrasana C)
This pose will help you get a toned butt and back end. It helps by strengthening your back, legs and arms. Stand on one toe and slowly bend forward raising one leg backwards and stretch your arms forward. Hold this position. Hold your abs in to get maximum benefits. This way you will be able to gain better balance and get a flat belly.
4. Shoulder stand (Sarvangasana)
From improving digestion for thyroid patients to increasing body strength, shoulder stand can do it all. Lay on your back. Now raise your legs, keep your hands on the ground and try to balance your body on your shoulders. This will help balance thyroid levels and boost your body metabolism. It strengthens your body, legs, abs and promotes better quality of sleep.
5. Bridge (Setu Bandha Sarvangasana)
This pose helps in balancing your thyroid levels, glutes and promotes weight loss. When you touch your chest with your chin, it gently massages the thyroid gland and improves the production of this metabolism-regulating hormone. Besides these benefits, this pose keeps your digestive system in place.
6. Sun salutations
This one is a complete cycle of 12 different steps and is one of the most powerful ways to promote better health. Sun salutations offer a number of health benefits, from weight loss to better metabolism. It slowly works by warming up your muscles and gets your blood flowing well all over the body. Practice sun salutations regularly to get a toned body and better overall health.
-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------