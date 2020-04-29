Want To Try A Headstand? Follow These Steps By Trainer Vinod Channa
Benefits of Headstands: If you are experiencing stress, then doing headstands can help. If you finding it difficult to focus on your work, daily headstands can come to your rescue. Vinod Channa shares easy steps to do a headstand.
Headstands can be beneficial for people with thyroid issues
- Headstands can strengthn core muscles
- They can effectively help in reducing back pain
- They can improve blood circulation in the body
Headstands benefits: Headstands, also known as shirasana, is a popular yoga posture. Regular practice of this asana can effectively reduce back pain, strengthen core muscles, improve blood circulation and also enhance mood. Fitness trainer Vinod Channa, in one of his recent IGTVs, shares a series of simple yet effective steps that can help you learn how to do a headstand at home. "Headstand is one of the pose that every fitness seeker wishes to perform at one point of time in their life," writes Channa in his post. "Due to the fear and no appropriate technique some are not able to perform successfully," he adds.
Headstands steps: How to perform headstands at home
In an IGTV, Channa illustrates "easy steps" to help you do a headstand. They will not only help you learn headstand but will also strengthen your neck, upper body and core, he says.
Watch the video below to learn how to do headstands.
If you are experiencing stress in these testing times of COVID-19 outbreak and lockdown, then doing headstands can help. If you finding it difficult to focus on your work, daily headstands can come to your rescue. The exercise is also great for improving body balance, blood circulation and much more.
Following are some known benefits of headstands
- It can help you have a glowing skin by flushing fresh oxygen and blow flow to the face.
- It can boost hair growth and reduce hair loss by increasing blood circulation in the scalp.
- Headstands can be beneficial for people with thyroid issues. They can stimulate fresh blood to the pituitary and hypothalamus glands.
- Inversions like headstands and handstands can reverse blood flow and allow fresh blood to circulate through your body.
- Headstands are great for strengthening of your core.
- Studies have shown that headstands can be effective in reducing back pain.
- According to nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar, one must practice inversions regularly. "Going upside down by doing inversions reverses blood flow and increases blood circulation in all parts of the body, especially to the brain. As the blood rushes to your head, it provides the brain with more oxygen and improves cognitive function.
(Vinod Channa is a Fitness and Nutrition Expert based in Mumbai)
(Rujuta Diwekar is a nutritionist based in Mumbai)
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
