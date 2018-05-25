Digestive Enzymes: 9 Foods That Have Natural Digestive Enzymes
Your digestive health is extremely important for the well-being of your body. Your gut connects your brain health to your health. Having a poor gut health is like having an equally poor health. As far as you are able to take care of digestion in your body, there are very less chances of any health complications, pain or discomfort. An effective way of maintaining the microbial balance in your intestinal tract is by consuming more probiotics and leaving no room for bad bacteria to grow or expand. Along with probiotics, it is also important to provide yourself with essential digestive enzymes which help in breakdown of food into nutrients that can be absorbed with ease. Certain plant-based enzymes, when consumed in conjunction with probiotics, can help in healing the gut from inside and enhances nutrient absorption in better and more effective manner. Moreover, some fruits and vegetables are rich in digestive enzymes and can help in improving digestion in the body.
Following are some of the top foods with natural digestive enzymes:
1. Pineapples
Pineapples have a compound known as bromelatin, which has strong anti-inflammatory properties. Cysteine proteinases enzyme in pineapple helps the body in breaking down food and digesting protein with ease This enzyme also helps in coagulation of blood along with reducing chances of cancer.
2. Kefir
Kefir is a food which has very similar texture to yogurt. It is only lesser creamy and can be consumed as a drink. Kefir is made from milk along with fermented enzymes and yeast. The enzymes it contains are healthy for digestion and are gut-friendly.
3. Avocados
Avocados is the superfood with a number of health benefits. Apart from being loaded with healthy fat, avocados contain lipase, a digestive enzyme which helps in breakdown of fat in the digestive tract. Including avocadoes in your diet will help in reducing indigestion symptoms and inflammation levels in the body.
4. Soy sauce
Soy sauce can be used in many dishes. The condiment is responsible for adding a tinge of saltiness to food. Soy sauce contains enzymes which help the body in breaking down proteins and carbs. Soy sauce is made by fermenting soybeans with yeast, salt, water and wheat. Make sure you buy soy sauce which does not contain any additional artificial colours and flavours.
5. Honey
Bee pollen contains as many as 5,000 different types of enzymes. Bee honey offers support to the immune system. It also contains beneficial antioxidants. Enzymes in bee honey help in aiding digestion.
6. Sauerkraut
Sauerkraut is a popular fermented food which is known to have great remedies for digestive health issues. It is rich is many digestive enzymes. Raw sauerkraut in not pasteurised and makes a great choice for foods that help in improving digestion. Sauerkraut is made from shredded cabbage, which is allowed ferment in its own natural juices. You can add a few spices to it to add more flavour.
7. Kiwi
Kiwi has some powerful health benefits when it comes to aiding the digestive process in the body. Actinidin is an enzyme in kiwi which helps in breakdown of protein-rich foods. Red meat, dairy, eggs and fish can be easily broken down and digested by eating kiwi.
8. Bananas
Potassium-rich bananas contain enzymes which can aid digestion. Amylase and maltase are two enzymes present in bananas. While amylase is naturally found in saliva and can break down foods including carbs, maltase helps in breakdown of malt sugars in the body. Maltase enables the digestive system to easily process such foods.
9. Papayas
Papaya contains proteolytic enzymes and papain. These enzymes help ensure a healthy and properly functioning digestive system. They are considered to be effective for aiding digestion of meat and other proteins which are comparatively difficult to digestion. Anti-inflammatory properties of papaya are also quite helpful. Papaya seeds are as healthy as the fruit.
