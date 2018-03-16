5 Best Yoga Asanas To Prevent Hair Fall
From lack of nutrition to stress, anything can lead to hair fall. Here's how yoga can help you curb hair loss.
One of the many benefits of this 'desi' workout is hair fall prevention
HIGHLIGHTS
- Yoga works by improving digestion and reducing stress to reduce hair fall
- Uttanasana rejuvenates your body and takes your spirits higher
- From lack of nutrition to stress, anything can lead to hair fall
Some people want curly hair; some straight and some just want the hair to stay! Hair fall is an extremely common condition in today's world, and multiple factors are responsible for this condition. Some studies say that your hair is a reflection of your overall health. So it is needless to explain why hair fall is indicative of poor health conditions. From lack of nutrition to stress, anything can lead to hair fall. Medicines, supplements and even home remedies can help you curb this condition, but what we recommend here is yoga.
Yoga is the best way to get multiple benefits from one form of exercise. One of the many benefits of this 'desi' workout is hair fall prevention. Yoga works by improving digestion and reducing stress, which together contributes to hair fall.
Here's a list of the 5 best yoga poses to prevent hair fall in the best possible manner. Take a look.
1. Adho Mukha Svanasana (Downward-Facing Dog Pose)
This yoga pose offers a number of health benefits. It resembles a dog in a forward bending position. It improves blood circulation to the head, thereby stimulating hair growth. It also compresses the abdominal muscles, thereby improving digestion and also stretches the neck and spine to relieve stress. Practice this every morning on an empty stomach to get the most of its benefits. Hold on to the position for 1 to 3 minutes each time you practice it.
2. Uttanasana (Standing Forward Bend Pose)
This pose rejuvenates your body and takes your spirits higher. For this pose, you need to stand straight with your feet together. Now take a deep breath and while exhaling bend forward to touch your toes or the ground. Try to touch your palm on the floor. Count to five and held on to the position. Now inhale deeply and stand straight. This pose helps you to keep anxiety at bay, improves sleeping patterns and eases digestion.
3. Vajrasana (Thunderbolt Pose)
The vajrasana or thunderbolt pose or the diamond pose is best when practiced after the meals. Sit on the floor with your spine straight and legs folded under your body. Rest your body on your legs and keep your hands by your side or on your thighs. Rest your body on your ankles. Now continue breathing and after 5 to 10 minutes, straighten your legs and relax. This is the only pose which can be practiced right after eating. Vajrasana promotes better digestion, prevents obesity and digestive distress and keeps the spine straight and relaxes the back.
4. Sarvangasana (All Limb Pose)
The all-limb pose is the queen of all yoga asanas. This one will help you best when practiced on an empty stomach in the morning. This pose stretches your neck and shoulders and keeps your body and mind free from stress. It helps you keep fatigue at bay and improves metabolism. Lie down on the floor and stretch out your legs. Now slowly fold your legs and raise them up straight. Support your back and hips with your hands and touch your elbows on the ground. Touch your chin with your chest. Hold on to this position for as long as you can and then resume the first position.
5. Pawanmuktasana (Wind Relieving Pose)
The wind relieving pose is one of the most effective poses for relieving the body from all digestive problems in the morning. It clears your body of all digestive gases and helps you prepare a better base for upcoming exercises. It strengthens your abdominal muscles and improves blood circulation in all parts of the body. Practice this for 30-60 seconds. With time you can increase the duration.