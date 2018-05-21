Black Coffee: 7 Amazing Health Benefits Of Black Coffee
The one thing which every person needs to know about black coffee is that its effect on your health will be influenced by the way you consume it. Are you aware of these health benefits of black coffee?
To get maximum health benefits from black coffee, aim for 2 to 4 cups in a day
HIGHLIGHTS
- Black coffee is a rich source of antioxidants and minerals
- Black coffee 30 minutes before your workouts can help you exercise more
- Black coffee helps by boosting insulin production in the body
Some medicines are effective only if consumed the right way and so is the case with black coffee. While people, since centuries, have always given a mixed response about coffee for health, we intend to throw some light on the health benefits of this black beverage. The one thing which every person needs to know about black coffee is that its effect on your health will be influenced by the way you consume it. This drink is high in terms of caffeine; therefore, it must be consumed wisely so as to avoid the potential harmful effects of caffeine on your overall health. However, the health benefits of this beverage outweigh the drawbacks completely. Black coffee is a rich source of antioxidants and minerals as well. To get maximum health benefits from black coffee, aim for 2 to 4 cups in a day.
How to prepare black coffee?
To make black coffee, follow these steps:
1. Boil a cup of water
2. Add a teaspoon of coffee powder to it, avoid sugar or honey
3. Let it boil for 5 minutes
4. Now strain it, cool it a bit and drink it
Let's take a closer look at the many health benefits of black coffee.
1. Boosts memory
As you age, your memory power and cognitive skills decline, thereby exposing you to a greater risk of dementia and Parkinson's. A cup of black coffee in the morning boosts your memory power and enhances brain function. It helps your brain and nerves stay active during the day, thereby reducing the risk of dementia. Regular intake of black coffee reduces Parkinson's risk by 60%.
2. Improves your performance during workouts
There is a reason why your gym trainer asks you to have a cup of black coffee before coming to the gym. Black coffee is known to improve your performance during workouts. It helps you give your 100% during workouts. It helps your body release adrenaline in your blood stream which prepares your body for physical exertion. It breaks down body fat and releases it in the blood stream as fatty acids which can be used up as a fuel for your physical activities.
Liver is the largest organ of your body and manages over 500 vital functions of your body. But did you know, your liver loves black coffee? This beverage helps you fight diseases like liver cancer, hepatitis, fatty liver and cirrhosis. People who drink 4 cups of black coffee every day are at a lower risk of developing liver problems. It lowers harmful liver enzymes in the body.
4. Promotes weight loss
Drinking a cup of black coffee 30 minutes before your workouts can help you spend more time in the gym thereby inducing more weight loss. This black beverage boosts your metabolism by 50% and helps you burn belly fat. Black coffee stimulates your nervous system to break down fat cells so that they can be used to as fuel during workouts.
5. Decreasing diabetes risk
Diabetes is a condition which affects millions across the globe and increases the risk of a number of serious health conditions. Drinking black coffee every day can help you fight diabetes risk effectively. A study showed that people who drank two or lesser cups of black coffee were at a higher risk of developing diabetes. Coffee helps by boosting insulin production in the body. Both regular and decaf coffee can help you keep diabetes at bay.
6. Reduces stress
Every second person is dealing with some sort of stress every day. It can lead to depression, if not treated, which further places you at risk of a number of other health conditions. Drinking black coffee is a great way to uplift your mood, thereby making you feel better. It stimulates your nervous system to produce the happy hormones in the body and helps you keep both stress and depression away.
7. Cleanses your stomach
The unhealthy foods that we eat almost every day fill up your stomach with toxins. Drinking black coffee helps you detoxify this by increasing the number of times you urinate. All the toxins and unwanted substances are eliminated from the body through urine.
