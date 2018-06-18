Bored Of Your Workout Regime? Try This Quick And Easy Stair-Workout
Bored of your regular monotonous workout? Stair workouts are the new cool. These workouts induce weight loss, tone your butt, thighs, abdomen and calves and that too, without the need for equipment.
One minute of climbing stairs burns 20 to 25 calories at a time
HIGHLIGHTS
- If practiced for 20 minutes, stair workout can burn atleast 300 calories
- Stair push-up focuses on your chest, arms, shoulders and core
- Stair squats exercises focus on your glutes and legs
Here's a list of the best stair workouts which will help you add the fun element to your monotonous fitness regime.
1. Cardio stair runs
To begin with, you need to practice running up and down the stairs for 30 seconds minimum. Run upstairs as quickly as possible and do not miss steps in between. Once you reach the top, walk downwards slowly. Be careful while running upstairs; you do not wish to stumble and hurt yourself. Repeat three sets of the same.
2. The walking lunge
This stair workout focus on your glutes, legs and your core. To begin with, keep your right foot on the upper step and bend both knees as much as you can into a lunge. Now push your right knee off the step and then keep the left foot on the next step and repeat the same as you did with your right leg. Keep alternating legs in this exercise till you reach the top of the stairs. Now walk down as usual. Repeat three sets of the same.
3. Stair push-ups
This exercise focuses on your chest, arms, shoulders and core. Keep your palms on the second step and your legs extended backwards on the ground to come to a plank position. Aim for a higher step, it will help you perform the exercise easily. Keep your hands shoulder-width apart. Now bend your elbows and your chest towards the ground, slowly. Exhale while pressing your chest back up. Keep your core tight all this while.
4. Stair squat jumps
These exercises focus on your glutes and legs. Stand with your hip-width apart to begin with. Now lower your hips to a squat position, swing your arms forward, tighten your abs and jump to the next step. Make sure that both your feet land together. If two steps are too close, try skipping one step. Swing your hands behind you while trying to jump and swing them forward and jump to the next step. Repeat this till your cover all steps, then walk down and repeat.
5. Stair triceps dip
This exercises works on your arms, shoulders and core. Place your hands behind you, shoulder-width apart. Lift your hips up so that your arms are straight. Now lower your hips almost to the ground, bend your elbows keeping them right next to your body and then press back up. Now squeeze your triceps and straighten your arms. Repeat this exercise.
These stair workouts will lead you on your way to fitness in a fun way, try them now!
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.