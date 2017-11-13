Cumin (Jeera): The Miracle Spice For Diabetics
With the World Diabetes Day round the corner, check out the many health benefits of the miracle spice cumin (jeera) for diabetics.
World Diabetes Day 2017: Benefits of cumin for diabetics
HIGHLIGHTS
- Cumin is a very beneficial spice for controlling diabetes
- Cumin increases the insulin production in the body
- More insulin further controls blood glucose levels in the body
Cumin (Jeera) adds a distinct flavour to food and enhances flavour considerably. But the tiny little spice is capable of doing so much more to your health. You must have heard that jeera water induces weight loss. But it doesn't end here. Of all the health benefits of cumin, here's one benefit you may have never heard of!
Cumin can be termed as a spice with anti-diabetic characteristics. The most important characteristic of cumin is that it increases the insulin production in the body which keeps blood glucose levels under control. Some doctors recommend the oral consumption of jeera (black cumin) along with medication for type 2 diabetes.
You can have it either in whole-seed form or in the form of ground powder. If you wish to keep yourself against the adulterated forms of this spice, we recommend organic black cumin seeds. Once procured, you can use them in accordance with your requirements, whole seeds or you may even grind it.
In a study, it was observed that cumin not only lowers blood glucose levels but also helps people maintain a healthy body weight, which is one of the potential causes of diabetes in the first place.
You can add roasted jeera seeds to your food or even grind it and sprinkle over salads, yogurt and other dishes. Keep a tab of the amount of jeera you add to your food for the sake of taste and also for your blood glucose levels.
But here's a word of caution. If you are already on diabetes medication, make sure to keep a tab on your cumin intake. Excess intake of cumin can lead to excess production of insulin which will lower your blood glucose to a point where it can become a health emergency.
Happy World Diabetes Day!