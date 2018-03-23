8 Best Herbs That Can Burn Fat And Spike Up Your Metabolism
HIGHLIGHTS
- Herbs and spices play an important role when it comes to weight loss
- Turmeric is warm and increases body heat
- Cumin is another weight-loss friendly spice
Yes, we know that there no short-cuts on the way to weight loss, at least the healthy short-cuts do not exist. However, you can try some simple techniques to speed up your metabolism. The speed of weight loss depends on your body metabolism which is why people try to come with techniques to give it a health booster. These techniques include a healthy diet, proper workout, and sleeping schedules. However, under diet, people forget one important factor. And that is herbs and spices!
Yes, herbs and spices also play an important role when it comes to your weight loss goals. These spices add flavor and calories to your diet which is exactly why they're critical to your goals. Now, this does not mean that you need to cut down on all spices. There are some spices which give your metabolism an additional boost. So you simply can't miss to include them in your diet.
Here's a list of the 8 best spices which can boost your metabolism and speed up the weight loss process.
1. Turmeric
The brightly yellow-colored spice can boost your metabolism and speed up your weight loss process. Turmeric is warm and increases body heat. This way it boosts your body metabolism, thereby fostering weight loss process. In addition to this, it keeps your hormones in check during your time of the month. Try sprinkling turmeric on soup or fresh vegetables and nuts.
2. Cinnamon
This flavorful spice is also known for its weight loss benefits. It curbs sweet cravings, keeps you full for longer, thereby reducing your calorie intake. Sprinkle some ground cinnamon on oatmeal, milk, yogurt, tea or cottage cheese.
3. Cayenne
Cayenne peppers are a warm spice which can boost your body metabolism. It works by raising your body temperature. Adding this spice to your food can effectively burn 100 calories per meal. However, you must not eat too much of it. So if you are a spicy-food lover, this one will surely be your favorite!
4. Cumin
Cumin is another weight-loss friendly spice. One teaspoon of cumin in your food is good enough to burn three times more fat. Besides this, cumin water is known as one of the most powerful drinks for weight loss. Cumin is the best way to add a distinct flavor to your food and cut some extra pounds from your body weight. You can use it as it is in your dishes or roast it and use it in the powdered form.
5. Ginger
Ginger has metabolism-boosting properties like turmeric and cayenne. It basically prevents your blood sugar levels from increasing after a sugary and high-carb meal. Grate some ginger and add it to your food for a distinct flavor and metabolic boost for your body.
6. Black pepper
Black pepper is blessed with a wide variety of weight-loss benefits. It is that spice which prevents the formation of new fat. This way it prevents fat from accumulating in the first place. It is that spice which you can add to everything you eat, and this also includes the sweet treats.
7. Cardamom
It is another thermogenic which boosts your body heat and metabolism. Cardamom is the beloved spice of Indian cuisine. From biriyanis to kheer, you can add cardamom to any dish and it will give your food an additional boost of flavor.
8. Fenugreek
Fenugreek is an essential spice for your body. There is a wide variety of ways by which it can benefit your overall health. It soothes and protects your digestive tract from free-radical damage. This way it also boosts your body metabolism. For this, you can soak some fenugreek seeds in water and let it rest overnight. Then strain and drink it on an empty stomach every morning. This will surely boost your body metabolism and speed up weight loss.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.