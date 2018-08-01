5 Times Heartthrob Kartik Aaryan Left Us Breathless With His Fitness Regime
Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan is one of the few celebrities who are currently taking breaths away by their acting, dancing and fitness skills! Here's a sneak peak into Kartik Aaryan's fitness regime.
Kartik Aaryan's fitness regime includes many weight training exercises
HIGHLIGHTS
- Kaartika Aaryan's fitness regime includes reverse pull-ups
- He includes running in his fitness routine
- He regularly posts his workout videos on Instagram
Kartik Aaryan is nothing less than current heartthrob of Bollywood! He recently won many hearts through his breathtaking performance at IIFA awards. His performance in Pyaar Ka Punchnama series and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety has helped Kartik Aaryan bag around 4 million followers on Instagram. And that's not it. There is a lot of hard work which goes behind that toned and chiseled physique. An avid Kartik Aaryan follower would know how regularly he adds stories of him at the gym, all ready to workout. While he is quite regular to post workout routines on Instagram stories, he rarely adds them as posts. Nonetheless, we managed to dig out some fitspiring posts from his Instagram, which give us quite a sneak peak into Kartik Aaryan's fitness regime.
Following are the 5 times in which heartthrob Kartik Aaryan left us breathless with his fitness regime:
1. In the video below, Kartik does a reverse grip pull-up. It is a great exercise which helps in strengthening and toning of your back. The exercise works wonders in terms of strengthening biceps and grip.
Also read: Gymaholic Hina Khan's Fitness Videos Will Leave You In Awe Of Her!
2. The post below is probably all the motivation you need to have a stronger, fitter body. As Kartik flaunts his perfectly toned abs looking determined while sipping his cup of coffee, he couples the picture with a quote which will inspire you to workout instantly!
3. Be it for a toned body or increasing or stamina of for weight loss, running is an exercise which is recommended by most health experts. Running helps you have stronger bones and muscles. It helps in burning calories, maintain weight and also improve your cardiovascular fitness. Here is Kartik supporting running as an exercise - even though it is for a paid promotion.
Also read: Belly Dance, Pole Dance And Pilates! Secrets Behind Dilbar Girl Nora Fatehi's Toned And Flexible Body, Revealed!
4. Engaging in sports is what many celebrities, including Kartik Aaryan, believe in. Including sports in your routine help you avail many more benefits apart from fitness. They help in improving concentration, building teamwork, boosting confidence and strengthening immunity. Watching Kartik hit that perfect strike at table tennis simply raves up the excitement for playing the game.
5. Lastly, here we can see Kartik working out on his biceps. Being part of the glamorous industry that Bollywood is, he truly knows that he needs to have the perfect muscular arms, broad chest, narrow waist line and a toned body above all. Apart from giving the desired muscular look, working on biceps helps in stimulating growth levels, maximising strength and increasing muscle definition.
Also read: Happy Birthday Taapsee Pannu: Know How She Gives Perfect Weight Loss And Fitness Goals
So, it definitely takes much more than good looks to be the heartthrob that Kartik is currently. More power to you, Mr Aaryan!
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.