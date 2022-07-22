Wondering How To Remain Healthy While Travelling? Dr Geetika Mittal Gupta Shares A Few Tips
While travelling is good and makes you feel happy, it's equally important to take care of your health while you continue exploring places. Many a time, people have to make certain adjustments while travelling and therefore, it gets challenging to keep a check on your food choices and other things constantly. However, there are ways to remain healthy even while travelling. Dermatologist Dr. Geetika Mittal Gupta shares some effective tips through a post on Instagram. So, if you have started packing your bags for a trip already, don't forget to go through these tips. Dr. Geetika says, "While on travel, you can still stay healthy by just following certain tips and tricks."
As per Dr. Geetika Mittal Gupta, here are the tips you must know while travelling:
1. Carry healthy snacks
While travelling, try not to munch on unhealthy fried food items. Instead, it's always a good option to carry healthy snacks with you. Keep healthy bites in your handbag. Maybe, you can go for a tasty energy bar or a seed mix or even a fruit that you like.
2. Green juice
Dr Geetika Mittal Gupta says it's highly advisable to include greens in your diet even while travelling or on a vacation. It's better if you kickstart your day with healthy green juice. She says, this healthy drink not only keeps you hydrated but also alkalises your body. Stay hydrated throughout the day and don't forget to carry your own water bottle wherever you go.
3. Combine fibre and vegetables with every meal
It's always a very healthy choice to include vegetables and other fibre-rich food items in your diet. So, even while you are vacationing, make sure your meals contain high-fibre dishes and vegetables packed with certain vitamins and minerals beneficial for the body.
4. Share your dessert
Most people have a soft corner for desserts. However, it's always a better option to not be greedy with your sweet treats and share them with people around you. On vacations, instead of enjoying desserts all alone, share them. When ordering desserts, try calling for something that you can share.
5. Space out your meals
While you are travelling outside, try to space out your meals if possible. And remember that, before every meal, especially when you are having carbs, eat salads before the meal. Enjoy salads at least 15-20 minutes before your meal.
6. Avoid sugary drinks and cocktails
While you are on a vacation exploring different places with your family and friends, there are high chances that you would opt for various cold drinks. But if you want to remain healthy, avoid sugary drinks or cocktails. Also, don't pair your drinks with salt-laden snacks rather have a nice meal and a salad with it.
7. Go for a sports drink or some electrolyte solution
After a night of heavy drinking or while you are out in the sun, you can always go for a sports drink or some electrolyte solution to get yourself hydrated and up and about as quick as possible.
So, now, follow these trips and have a healthy vacation with your loved ones.
