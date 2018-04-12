13 Foods To Lower HbA1c Levels In Diabetics
HbA1c or glycated hemoglobin test informs about how high or low your blood glucose levels have been in the past few weeks or months.
Hb1Ac levels tell if you are at risk of having complications related to diabetes
HIGHLIGHTS
- Turmeric and cinnamon are good for people with diabetes
- People with diabetes should increase consumption of leafy greens
- Nuts and seeds are good for people with diabetes
People with diabetes are supposed to monitor their blood glucose levels at all times. While a blood glucose test tells the levels of your blood glucose on that very day, a HbA1c or glycated hemoglobin test informs about how high or low your blood glucose levels have been in the past few weeks or months. The test also tells if you are at the risk of having any kind of complications related to diabetes. People with diabetes should take the HbA1c test when they are planning to take up a new diet or workout regime or medication.
Depending on if a person is diabetic, prediabetic or healthy, you will need to make changes in your diet in case your HbA1c levels are higher than usual.
Following are a few foods which can lower HbA1c levels in diabetics:
1. Turmeric
Turmeric is the super spice which has many health benefits. Curcumin in turmeric can be helpful in managing blood sugar levels in people with diabetes. It reduces risks of heart and kidney problems in people with type 2 diabetes.
2. Legumes
Legumes are source of protein which have low glycemic index. Legumes are rich in antioxidants and can be a good substitute for red meat. Red meat is considered to be harmful for diabetes as it can increase blood sugar levels. Unlike red meat, legumes do not contain saturated fat or cholesterol.
3. Nuts
Almonds, peanuts, walnuts and pistachios do not raise blood sugar levels and are high in fibre. They have a high satiety point and keep you feel full longer. Eating nuts can help in reducing your overall calorie consumption and are good for weight loss as well.
4. Eggs
People with type 2 diabetes benefit from eggs as eggs help in improving blood sugar levels. People with type 2 diabetes can eat 2 eggs in a day and it can help in effectively improving their blood sugar levels. Eggs are a good source of protein and make for good breakfast and snack options.
5. Garlic
Garlic can help in controlling blood sugar levels in people with type 2 diabetes. Eating a garlic-rich diet can be helpful for people with diabetes.
6. Cinnamon
Cinnamon can help in lowering A1C levels in the body. Even 1 gm of cinnamon can be helpful in lowering HbA1C in people with type 2 diabetes.
7. Chia seeds
Chia seeds have low glycemic index and are high in fibre. They are ideal for people with diabetes and help in effectively managing blood sugar levels. Chia seeds to reduce the number of calories absorbed from other foods. Eating chia seeds helps in weight loss as they prevent overeating and keeps you full for longer.
8. Flax seeds
Flax seeds to have low glycemic index and keep you full for longer. It is the insoluble fibre in flaxseeds which help in improving controlling blood sugar.
9. Brown rice
Brown rice is a finely ground grain which is known to prevent raise in blood sugar levels. Brown rice is rich in fibre and is recommended for people with diabetes. People with diabetes should replace refined grains with whole grains as much as possible.
10. Kale
High in Vitamin C, kale can help in reducing blood sugar levels in people with type 2 diabetes. Kale is rich in fibre, has low glycemic index and is low in calories. The food is rich in Vitamin A, K and E. Calcium, folate and iron. People with diabetes are suggested to eat more leafy green vegetables like broccoli, spinach and mustard greens.
Photo Credit: iStock
Also read: Here's How Parents Can Help Their Children With Diabetes Cope Better
11. Extra virgin olive oil
Extra virgin olive oil can reduce incidence of heart disease and high cholesterol and various other conditions in people with diabetes. It can helpful in reducing blood sugar levels. When combined with other foods, olive oil can slow down the process of conversion of starch to sugar.
12. Apple cider vinegar
Apple cider vinegar can is known to improve insulin sensitivity and lower fasting blood sugar levels. When it is consumed with meals filled carbs, apple cider vinegar can reduce response of blood sugar by 20%. People with type 2 diabetes are suggested to consume apple cider vinegar before going to bed at night.
Eating full fat dairy products can slow the digestion proves and makes it harder for insulin to work. This causes a spike in blood sugar levels a few hours after eating dairy products with fat. This is the reason why people with diabetes should opt for low-fat milk, yogurt and cheese. Vitamin D in dairy products can help in improving insulin sensitivity.