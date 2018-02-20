Rujuta Diwekar Clarifies All Doubts About Eating Rice
When it comes to eating rice, there are a lot of apprehensions and myths around it. Is it okay to eat rice at night? Is boiled rice healthy? Is brown rice healthier than white rice? The list is endless. But you need not worry any more as celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar clarifies all our rice-related doubts as part of a post on her Facebook page where she usually writes on various aspects of nutrition. As part of her Fitness Project 2018, she recently debunked myths about eating dal rice at night.
The very first question that comes to our mind when it comes to rice is what is the right way to cook them? In her post, Rujuta says that you cook rice in the way they taste the best. Basically, there's no rocket science behind cooking rice. You should cook them the way they have been cooked at home for years.
Then, there's the inevitable question of white rice or brown rice? Many dietitians recommend brown rice to people who want to lose weight. But is brown rice really healthier than white rice? Rujuta says in the post that we can eat hand-pounded or single polished white rice. She says that brown rice has excessive fibre, which can interfere with the absorption of minerals like zinc. These minerals are crucial for the functioning of insulin in the body.
Dal, sabzi, rice and roti. These four are some of the most common food items found on an Indian platter. But then, we are always confused if we should combine rice with roti or vice versa. Many people prefer one over the other. Rujuta says in the post that you can have the two together, if you're appetite is as much.
Also in India, there are thousands of varieties of rice. Each variety of rice is different and has unique properties. Rujuta says that aromatic compounds have various nutritional benefits. They perform the function of antioxidants which helps in defying effects of ageing. Hence, she recommends eating rice which grown in the region where we live.
Another dilemma is about late dinners. We all are doubtful if eating rice for a late dinner is okay or not. And clarifying all our doubts is Rujuta who clearly mentions in her post that rice is the easiest meal to digest. Meals like khichdi or dal rice for dinner is a good to go option.
But then since rice is so easy to digest, we often feel hungry too quickly. In her post, Rujuta stresses on adding ghee to dal rice and eating them slowly. She says that you should focus completely on the food when eating. Also if you had dal rice for dinner and feel hungry, have a glass of milk before sleeping.
India is among the top most countries when it comes to diabetes. And is it safe for diabetes to eat rice? Traditionally, we eat rice with ghee, dal, sabzi or dahi. Rujuta's post mentions that this lowers the glycaemic index of meals and therefore, it is completely safe for diabetics to have rice.
Last but not the least, Rujuta concludes her post by saying that having a wholesome between 4 pm to 6 pm, keeping the gadgets away while eating and exercising is just the right way to eat. There should be nothing more or nothing less than that.
