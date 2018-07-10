How Much Fruit Should One Have In A Day?
Celebrity nutritionist Nmami Agarwal believes that fruits are the rich, colourful and hearty food group which can do wonders for you and your body. Consuming fruits on a daily basis helps you in keeping diseases and illnesses at bay.
Including fruits in your diet is the most delicious and easiest way to stay fit
Incorporating rich seasonal fruits in your diet is the most delicious and easiest way to stay fit. An average Indian male/ female is found to be deficient in many of the nutrients that fruits can provide. This situation is further exacerbated by urban lifestyles and modern diets that are focussed on processed foods and unhealthy snacking.
Here are some surprising facts that will make you want to fill up your plate with several colourful and delicious fruits right away!
Advantages of adding fruits to your diet:
1.Curb those hunger pangs
Yes! You heard that right, once you start to incorporate fruits into your diet, you will feel full and satisfied for a longer period of time. This will help you avoid excessive calorie consumption from unhealthy foods. You can maintain your weight much better by having those necessary 4-5 servings of fruits every day!
2. Fill in on the fibre
Fruits are very rich in fibre and have immense nutritional value in them. Fibre helps to regulate your body's digestive processes and is responsible for keeping stomach disorders like constipation and gastritis as well as bloating at bay.
3. Avoid diseases
Having a diet rich in fruits along with other major food groups will regulate your blood sugar levels, thereby preventing lifestyle diseases such as diabetes, cardiovascular disorders and blood pressure.
4. Get gorgeous skin
Fruits such as strawberries, blueberries, oranges, and plums are known to pump up your system with antioxidants. These antioxidants result in lustrous skin and keep those dark spots, blemishes, cellular damage and inflammation away. So start your day with a fruit for younger, glowing skin.
For shiny, glossy hair, fill your plate with yellow-orange colored fruits such as papaya, oranges, apricots, and peaches, rich in Vitamin A. They directly influence the hair growth by nourishing the scalp with optimum nutrition and preventing them from drying out. This will help in giving you the lustrous hair you had always desired.
