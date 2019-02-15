ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Living Healthy »  Add These Proteins To Your Salads For Quick Weight Loss

Add These Proteins To Your Salads For Quick Weight Loss

Quick weight loss: Try adding some protein-rich foods to your salad for better taste and quick weight loss.
  By: DoctorNDTV  Updated: Feb 15, 2019 05:49 IST
3-Min Read
Add These Proteins To Your Salads For Quick Weight Loss

Weight loss: Add some protein-rich foods to your salads for quick weight loss.

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Fruit and vegetable salads are great if you want to lose weight
  2. Chickpeas are packed with proteins and dietary fiber
  3. Ancient grains like quinoa, buckwheat, amaranth are wonderful superfoods

Fruit and vegetable salads are great if you want to lose weight, improve your overall health or simply adopt for a healthier lifestyle. Although, extremely healthy salads can become boring if eaten for a long time and in the same way. But if you make some smart choices, you can make a healthy and delicious salad that will leave you craving for more. No these are not fruits or vegetables! Instead you can add some protein-rich foods to enhance the flavour of your salads. Moreover, if you add proteins along with fruits and vegetables they will add to the nutritional value of the dish. In addition, proteins will also help in weight loss and boost your metabolism.

8uv04bvo

Fruit and vegetable salads are great if you want to lose weight, improve your overall health or simply adopt for a healthier lifestyle. 
Photo Credit: iStock


RELATED STORIES

The Next Time You Need Something To Munch Try These Healthy Jackfruit Chips! Even Better They Aid In Quick Weight Loss

Weight loss snack: Jackfruit chips are highly nutritious and good for health. They are fiber rich which helps in good digestion. Moreover, healthy cooking options like baking or roasting makes them a perfect snack for weight loss.

What Is Rainbow Diet? Does It Help Lose Weight? Read Here To Know All Your Answers

Weight loss diet: Weight loss is one of the many benefits rainbow diet offers. This diet has also been linked to several physical and mental health benefits. Read on..

Also read: This Protein-Rich Snack Is All You Need To Lose Weight: Its This Easy To Prepare

Include these proteins in your salads for quick weight loss: 

1. Nuts and seeds

Nuts and seeds are a great way to add protein to your diet. They provide decent amounts of protein. and offer several health benefits. They are rich in healthy fats and are beneficial for maintaining a healthy heart and boosting immunity. Not only a good source of protein nuts and seeds have essential nutrients like fiber, minerals, vitamin E, complex carbs and omega-3 fatty acids. So, the next time you make your salad simply add some nuts and seeds to give it an extra nutritional punch.

2. Cottage cheese

Cottage cheese is considered to be a good source of protein and calcium. Adding some cottage cheese cubes will make your salad all the more delicious. This will help you keep full for a longer period of time and in turn aid in quick weight loss.

3. Chickpeas

Garbanzo beans or chickpeas are packed with proteins and dietary fiber. This makes it perfect for people who are trying to lose weight. The fiber in chickpeas promotes fullness. The blend of various nutrients and minerals keeps the body energized and alert, preventing fatigue and overeating in between the meals. Proteins and starch in chickpeas also help growth and development of the body.

Also read: Protein-Rich Breakfast Can Do Wonders For Your Health! Know How

4. Chicken slices

Chicken is an amazing source of protein. Moreover, chicken goes really well with some vegetables like spinach, carrots, potatoes, lettuce and asparagus. Adding boiled or minced chicken can be a good option if you want to add proteins to your diet.

5. Tofu

Since tofu is made from soybeans, it contains a good amount of protein. It is a great choice if you are a vegan or vegetarian. In addition, soya protein benefits your heart and is great to improve your child's athletic performance as well. 

6. Grains

Ancient grains like quinoa, buckwheat, amaranth are wonderful superfoods. They will make your salad more filling and add tons of nutrients including protein. All these grains contain all the nine essential amino acids and will aid in quick weight loss.

Also read: Want To Lose Weight Quickly? Follow This High Protein Diet Now

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

Home Remedies

7 Natural Remedies For Rosacea Or Adult Acne: We Bet You Didn
7 Natural Remedies For Rosacea Or Adult Acne: We Bet You Didn't Know These

................... Advertisement ...................

FAQ

Read More»

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Can Plastic Chemical Affect Ovarian Function?

Old Sperm Produces Healthier Offspring, New Study Finds

Novel Software May Help Detect Heart Diseases: Study

Doctors Remove Toothbrush From A 50-Year Old Woman Without Surgery!

Breast Cancer Threaten Another Part Of The Survivors' Lives: Sexual Intimacy

................... Advertisement ...................

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------
Trending Diseases