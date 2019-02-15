Add These Proteins To Your Salads For Quick Weight Loss
Fruit and vegetable salads are great if you want to lose weight, improve your overall health or simply adopt for a healthier lifestyle. Although, extremely healthy salads can become boring if eaten for a long time and in the same way. But if you make some smart choices, you can make a healthy and delicious salad that will leave you craving for more. No these are not fruits or vegetables! Instead you can add some protein-rich foods to enhance the flavour of your salads. Moreover, if you add proteins along with fruits and vegetables they will add to the nutritional value of the dish. In addition, proteins will also help in weight loss and boost your metabolism.
Include these proteins in your salads for quick weight loss:
1. Nuts and seeds
Nuts and seeds are a great way to add protein to your diet. They provide decent amounts of protein. and offer several health benefits. They are rich in healthy fats and are beneficial for maintaining a healthy heart and boosting immunity. Not only a good source of protein nuts and seeds have essential nutrients like fiber, minerals, vitamin E, complex carbs and omega-3 fatty acids. So, the next time you make your salad simply add some nuts and seeds to give it an extra nutritional punch.
2. Cottage cheese
Cottage cheese is considered to be a good source of protein and calcium. Adding some cottage cheese cubes will make your salad all the more delicious. This will help you keep full for a longer period of time and in turn aid in quick weight loss.
3. Chickpeas
Garbanzo beans or chickpeas are packed with proteins and dietary fiber. This makes it perfect for people who are trying to lose weight. The fiber in chickpeas promotes fullness. The blend of various nutrients and minerals keeps the body energized and alert, preventing fatigue and overeating in between the meals. Proteins and starch in chickpeas also help growth and development of the body.
4. Chicken slices
Chicken is an amazing source of protein. Moreover, chicken goes really well with some vegetables like spinach, carrots, potatoes, lettuce and asparagus. Adding boiled or minced chicken can be a good option if you want to add proteins to your diet.
5. Tofu
Since tofu is made from soybeans, it contains a good amount of protein. It is a great choice if you are a vegan or vegetarian. In addition, soya protein benefits your heart and is great to improve your child's athletic performance as well.
6. Grains
Ancient grains like quinoa, buckwheat, amaranth are wonderful superfoods. They will make your salad more filling and add tons of nutrients including protein. All these grains contain all the nine essential amino acids and will aid in quick weight loss.
