Green Tea For A Healthy Liver: Here's Another Benefit Of Drinking This Tea You Must Not Miss
Several foods and drinks can help in liver detox. Green tea is loaded with several health benefits including better liver function. Read here to understand how it works.
A well balanced diet and regular exercise can promote a healthy liver
HIGHLIGHTS
- Green tea can help in weight loss
- You should drink green tea in moderation
- Eat a healthy diet to maintain liver health
Green tea has gained huge popularity in the past years for the amazing health benefits it offers. It is mostly consumed for weight loss. Drinking green tea offers some amazing other health benefits too. It is loaded with antioxidants. This healthy tea is beneficial for your heart as well as brain health. It is rich in beneficial plant compounds. Many don't know that green tea consumption is beneficial for your liver too. Liver secretes bile juice and helps in other functions of the body too. Therefore, it is important to keep your liver healthy. Several food and drinks help in liver detoxification. In this article, you will understand how green tea can help in boosting liver health.
Benefits of green tea for liver health
According to a study published in the Journal of Nutritional Biochemistry, a combination of green tea extract and exercise may reduce the severity of obesity-related fatty liver disease by 75%.
Another study conducted in 2015 which was published in the World Journal of Gastroenterology notes that green tea may help reduce overall fat content, fight against oxidative stress, and reduce other signs of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD).
Shalini Bliss Garwin who is a senior dietician at Columbia Asia Hospital explains, "Modern diets including fast food, fried foods and preserved foods have a high quantity of saturated fats, which place considerable stress on the liver if consumed regularly. To optimize liver health, we recommend patients to adopt a diet that includes plenty of fruits and vegetables."
"Green tea is also recommended because it contains antioxidants such as catechins, which help in protecting the liver. Antioxidants aid in the natural process of the liver which is of detoxification, and also eliminates the potential risk from free radicals. Various studies suggest that green tea reduces the overall risk of liver disease including liver cancer to an extent. Type-2 diabetes is also a significant risk factor for non-alcoholic fatty liver. Drinking green tea also reduces blood sugar levels and prevents the risk of diabetes," she adds.
How much green tea is safe?
You can drink green tea at any time of the day. But consumption in moderation is advised. Excess consumption is can lead to several harmful effects, do not drink more than 2-3 cups a day.
(Dt. Shalini Bliss Garwin, Head- Dietician, Columbia Asia Hospital, Gurugram)
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
