Take Care Of Your Liver Health With These Simple Yet Effective Home Remedies By Luke Coutinho

Remedies for liver health: A healthy liver can take you a long way in terms of achieving good health. Liver is undoubtedly one of the most important organs in the human body. In one of his live sessions on Facebook, lifestyle coach Luke Coutinho says that liver is the organ which performs the function of filtering the blood which passes through rest of the body. In this article, we are going to talk about lifestyle habits that can help you have a healthy liver. In this article, we are going to talk about steps you can take to improve liver health.
Liver health home remedies: Why is liver one of the most important organs in the body?
- It is important to know that liver produces certain proteins that are vital for human health.
- The liver secretes bile, which is later stored in the gall bladder. Bile is needed for the breakdown of fats in the body. It also plays a role in burning of fat. It is when your liver is loaded with toxic substances and excess fat that your body is unable to lose weight and burn fat despite following a healthy diet and exercise routine.
- Liver is also responsible for breaking down of carbs in the body.
- Binge drinking or regular drinking of alcohol can make the liver incapable of handling such toxic burden. It slows down liver functioning and metabolism and that is why you get hangover, sluggishness, reduced ability to think and fatigue. Excessive consumption of alcohol can also lead to fatty liver disease.
- However, you can also get non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) in case you have been living a sedentary lifestyle. Eating too much of refined carbs, refined sugar, junk and deep-fried food, and not giving your body the time to detox can lead to NAFLD.
- Accumulation of toxic waste in your body, because of poor liver health, can lead to leaky gut, indigestion, poor immunity, allergies, intolerances, etc.
How to give a boost to your liver health?
1. Turmeric is the golden spice that can promote a healthy liver. It is best consumed with a little bit of black pepper in the presence of a good fat medium like coconut oil, pure ghee, extra virgin olive oil, etc.
2. Extra virgin olive oil is great for cleansing your liver. On times when you have been drinking regularly or binge drinking, you can have a tsp of extra virgin olive oil and lemon juice first thing in the morning to cleanse your liver naturally.
3. Vitamin C rich lemon is alkaline when it mixes with your saliva. Lemon is great for your liver health.
4. Cruciferous vegetables like broccoli, kale, celery, cauliflower, cabbage, and radish to name a few, can help in cleansing your liver. These cruciferous vegetables are rich in sulphur. Including them in your daily diet can be great for your immune system as well.
5. Slightly steamed and lightly cooked or raw garlic is also great for your liver health.
6. Omega-3 fatty acid rich walnuts are good to give a boost to your liver health.
7. Sugar-free black coffee can be great for detoxifying your liver and keeping it clean.
8. Green tea and black tea are great liver detoxifiers, as fat as you get the natural and good quality sources of black tea and green tea.
9. Beetroot or beetroot juice contains nitric oxide, which has the ability to stimulate your liver functioning.
10. Milk thistle, dandelion tea and sugarcane juice are powerful liver detoxifiers.
11. Coconut water is highly alkaline, great for hydrating you and cleansing your liver naturally. Maintaining your hydration levels is an important step towards achieving a healthy liver.
12. Practice intermittent fasting for at least 12 hours to cleanse and detox your liver naturally.
Try out these foods to heal, cleanse and detox your liver and let us know how you feel in the comments below. Reduce intake of alcohol, unhealthy junk food and quit smoking. Exercise regularly for improving blood circulation, preventing fatty liver and maintaining a healthy weight. Make sure you sleep well and take less stress.
(Luke Coutinho, Holistic Lifestyle Coach - Integrative Medicine)
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
