ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Liver »  Liver And Cholesterol: Here's The Link; Know Tips To Maintain Healthy Cholesterol Levels

Liver And Cholesterol: Here's The Link; Know Tips To Maintain Healthy Cholesterol Levels

Cholesterol and liver: Bad cholesterol can affect your overall health in various ways. It has a negative effect on your liver too. Read here to know the link between cholesterol levels and liver health.
  By: DoctorNDTV    Written By:  Varsha Vats Updated: Jun 19, 2020 02:33 IST
2-Min Read
Liver And Cholesterol: Here

Diet high in cholesterol can increase the risk of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Bad cholesterol levels can negatively affect your heart health
  2. Right diet and exercise can help control cholesterol levels
  3. One of the main causes of fatty liver disease is dietary fats

Bad cholesterol affects your health in several ways. When cholesterol levels reach unhealthy levels, it starts to deposit on the walls of the arteries which is a big threat to your heart health. Cholesterol deposits as plaque that restricts the free flow of blood to the heart and other organs of the body. Many know that poor cholesterol levels trigger the risk of heart disease significantly. But you will be surprised to know that cholesterol can affect your liver too. Liver performs a variety of essential functions. It is important to keep liver in good shape. In this article, you will learn about the effect of cholesterol on liver health.

The link between cholesterol and liver health


RELATED STORIES
related

Avoid These Foods For Healthy Cholesterol Levels; Know Other Heart Friendly Foods

Heart heath: Cholesterol deposits in the walls of the arteries that restricts the flow of the blood. This can significantly increase the risk of heart disease. Here are some foods you should avoid for a healthy heart.

related

Heart Health: Follow These Diet Tips To Improve Your Cholesterol

Heart health: Healthy diet and lifestyle can help maintain healthy cholesterol levels. Regular exercise is one of the most effective ways to maintain healthy cholesterol levels. Here are some diet tips you can follow.

Poor diet and lifestyle can contribute to unhealthy cholesterol levels. Unhealthy diet which is high in cholesterol deposits fat around the liver. This condition can lead to Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD).

NAFLD is an umbrella term for a range of liver diseases that affects those who consume less or no alcohol. It is usually caused due to the deposition of fat in the liver. NAFLD, when diagnosed on time can be controlled effectively. But if left uncontrolled NAFLD can put you at a higher risk of several diseases. Some of the complications include an increased risk of diabetes, stroke, swelling in veins and even liver failure (which is the last stage).

Also read: Fatty Liver Disease: 7 Best Natural Treatments

1dfh5gu8

Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease should be controlled on time with right treatment
Photo Credit: iStock

Maintaining healthy cholesterol levels

Make necessary modifications to your diet. Add foods loaded with fibre, omega-3 and essential vitamins to your diet. You should also limit the consumption of trans fat and processed foods.

If you are at an unhealthy weight, try strategies to reach a healthy BMI.

Limit your alcohol consumption. Reducing alcohol consumption is good for both cholesterol levels and liver health.

Smoking is not just bad for your lungs. It affects almost every part of the body negatively. Quit smoking to lead a healthy life.

Exercise regularly for healthy cholesterol levels. It will also help in controlling other risk factors of bad cholesterol and the risk of several other diseases.

Promoted
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

Also read: Know Why Your Cholesterol Is High: Best Foods, Lifestyle Tips For Cholesterol By Our Expert

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

Web Stories
A Quick Guide To Understanding PCOS
Gallstones: Signs, Symptoms And Treatment Options
Body Mass Index (BMI): Know your ideal body weight
How To Recognise A Stroke
Tips To Prevent Childhood Obesity
Asthma - Causes, Symptoms And Prevention Methods
All You Need To Know About Kidney Stones
Is It Safe To Have Mangoes If You Have Diabetes?
What Is Dehydration? Know How To Deal With It
Insomnia: A Sleep Disorder You Must Not Ignore

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

Home Remedies

Skincare Tips: Get Flawless Skin With This Homemade Matcha Tea Face Pack; Know The Benefits
Skincare Tips: Get Flawless Skin With This Homemade Matcha Tea Face Pack; Know The Benefits

FAQ

Read More»

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Too Much Salt In Your Diet Can Weaken Your Immune System

Coronavirus: UN Chief Warns Of Losing COVID-19 War

Taking Hot Bath Daily Good For Your Heart

Post Lockdown, Rise In Mercury May Prevent Spread Of COVID-19 In India: Microbiologists

Eat Tofu Daily And Cut Your Heart Disease Risk; Know Other Health Benefits

................... Advertisement ...................

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------
Trending Diseases