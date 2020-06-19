Liver And Cholesterol: Here's The Link; Know Tips To Maintain Healthy Cholesterol Levels
Cholesterol and liver: Bad cholesterol can affect your overall health in various ways. It has a negative effect on your liver too. Read here to know the link between cholesterol levels and liver health.
Diet high in cholesterol can increase the risk of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease
Bad cholesterol affects your health in several ways. When cholesterol levels reach unhealthy levels, it starts to deposit on the walls of the arteries which is a big threat to your heart health. Cholesterol deposits as plaque that restricts the free flow of blood to the heart and other organs of the body. Many know that poor cholesterol levels trigger the risk of heart disease significantly. But you will be surprised to know that cholesterol can affect your liver too. Liver performs a variety of essential functions. It is important to keep liver in good shape. In this article, you will learn about the effect of cholesterol on liver health.
The link between cholesterol and liver health
Poor diet and lifestyle can contribute to unhealthy cholesterol levels. Unhealthy diet which is high in cholesterol deposits fat around the liver. This condition can lead to Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD).
NAFLD is an umbrella term for a range of liver diseases that affects those who consume less or no alcohol. It is usually caused due to the deposition of fat in the liver. NAFLD, when diagnosed on time can be controlled effectively. But if left uncontrolled NAFLD can put you at a higher risk of several diseases. Some of the complications include an increased risk of diabetes, stroke, swelling in veins and even liver failure (which is the last stage).
Maintaining healthy cholesterol levels
Make necessary modifications to your diet. Add foods loaded with fibre, omega-3 and essential vitamins to your diet. You should also limit the consumption of trans fat and processed foods.
If you are at an unhealthy weight, try strategies to reach a healthy BMI.
Limit your alcohol consumption. Reducing alcohol consumption is good for both cholesterol levels and liver health.
Smoking is not just bad for your lungs. It affects almost every part of the body negatively. Quit smoking to lead a healthy life.
Exercise regularly for healthy cholesterol levels. It will also help in controlling other risk factors of bad cholesterol and the risk of several other diseases.
