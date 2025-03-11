Here's Why The Indian Health Ministry Warns Against Prolonged Use Of Earphones
These guidelines by Health Ministry aims to raise awareness about the potential dangers of prolonged earphone and headphone use and to promote healthier listening habits among the public.
Why The Indian Health Ministry Warns Against Prolonged Use Of Earphones
As of March 2025, the Indian Health Ministry has issued updated guidelines cautioning against the prolonged use of earphones and headphones. In a letter dated February 20, 2025, Director General of Health Services, Dr. Atul Goel, highlighted the potential risks associated with excessive use of these devices, particularly among younger individuals.
How earphones affect your hearing health
Earphones deliver sound directly into the ear canal, often at high decibel levels. This prolonged exposure to loud noise can damage the delicate hair cells in the inner ear, leading to permanent hearing loss. The WHO states that nearly 1.1 billion young adults worldwide are at risk of hearing damage due to unsafe listening practices. Besides hearing loss, excessive earphone use can cause ear infections, stress, and even affect brain function.
Key recommendations from the Health Ministry
These guidelines by Health Ministry aims to raise awareness about the potential dangers of prolonged earphone and headphone use and to promote healthier listening habits among the public.
1. Limit usage duration
Avoid using earphones or headphones for more than two hours daily.
2. Volume control
Keep audio device volumes below 50 decibels to minimise the risk of hearing impairment.
3. Take regular breaks
Incorporate frequent breaks during listening sessions to prevent auditory fatigue and potential hearing loss.
4. Use appropriate devices
Opt for well-fitted or noise-cancelling headphones to allow audio to be played at lower volumes, reducing the strain on the ears.
Health risks of prolonged earphone use
In recent years, the Indian Health Ministry has raised concerns about the excessive use of earphones, warning of potential hearing damage and other health risks. Understanding these risks and adopting safer listening habits can help prevent long-term damage and maintain overall ear health.
1. Hearing loss and tinnitus
Continuous exposure to loud sounds damages the hair cells in the cochlea, leading to hearing impairment. Prolonged use of earphones at volumes above 85 decibels can cause noise-induced hearing loss (NIHL). WHO recommends limiting earphone use to under 60 minutes per day at 60% volume.
2. Ear infections
Wearing earphones for extended periods creates a warm, moist environment ideal for bacterial growth. Sharing earphones further increases the risk of infections, leading to itching, pain, and ear canal inflammation.
3. Increased risk of earwax build-up
Frequent use of in-ear headphones prevents earwax from naturally clearing out, leading to blockages. This can cause discomfort, muffled hearing, and even temporary hearing loss.
4. Hearing fatigue and stress
Listening to high-volume audio for long hours can cause auditory fatigue, leading to headaches, dizziness, and stress. This also impacts concentration and productivity.
5. Impact on mental health
Studies suggest that prolonged earphone use, especially in noisy environments, increases stress and anxiety levels. Overstimulation from continuous sound exposure can affect sleep patterns and mental well-being.
6. Reduced spatial awareness
Noise-canceling or high-volume earphone use can make individuals less aware of their surroundings, increasing the risk of accidents, especially while walking or driving.
7. Potential link to cognitive decline
Research indicates that untreated hearing loss can contribute to cognitive decline and dementia. Consistently damaging the auditory system may have long-term neurological consequences.
The ministry also emphasised the importance of limiting children's screen time and exposure to loud impulsive sounds, particularly in online gaming, to safeguard their auditory health. Awareness and responsible habits can go a long way in preserving hearing and overall well-being.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.