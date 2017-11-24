What Your Ears Say About Your Health
As it turns out, our ears do much more than just hearing, like regulating balance and sending information about your head position to your brain.
It is important to note how much wax our ears produce
HIGHLIGHTS
- Ears are helpful in regulating our body balance.
- Hearing loss in ears could be linked to diabetes.
- DNA of some diseases might show up in ear wax.
Have you ever sat back and thought about your ears? How they look, what shape they have, etc? As it turns out, our ears do much more than just hearing, like regulating balance and sending information about our head position to the brain. Everything about our ears are important, starting from the way they look to the amount of wax they produce. All these occurrences can be descriptive about our overall health and we must keep them under scrutiny.
Here's all what our ears say about our health:
Diagonal crease in ears could be related to a heart disease
According to a study published in The American Journal of Cardiology, people with a diagonal earlobe crease are more likely to show signs of heart disease than the ones who have wrinkle-free ears.
Hearing loss could be linked with diabetes
Many people can suffer from hearing loss. And above everything, the condition of hearing loss can be indicative of diabetes in a person. A National Institutes of Health study says that hearing loss is more common in people who suffer from diabetes as compared to those who don't suffer from diabetes. Also, diabetic patients are more prone to risks of ear infections.
Pain in the ears can be related to your jaws
A disorder of the temporomandibular joint, or TMJ, which connects your jaw to bones that sit in front of each ear, can be the reason why many people feel pain in the ear while chewing or even talking. People who experience continuous pain in ears should consult an ENT (Ears, Nose and Throat) specialist.
Ringing ears can mean high-BP/brain tumour
There can be as many as 200 problems which can be caused by the ringing sensation in the ears, including anxiety, depression, high-blood pressure, or brain tumour. If it is not worrisome if it is only for a short period of time. If it continues for a few months, you must consult a doctor.
Earwax can detect diseases
Earwax, which acts as a lubricant and antibacterial shield that prevents icky things from getting into your ear, can be helpful in detecting many diseases. Experts say that the DNA of some diseases, like hepatitis, may show up in earwax, just the way other infections manifest in blood or saliva.