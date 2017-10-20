ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Diabetes »  These Are By Far The Best Yoga Asanas To Keep Your Diabetes Under Control

These Are By Far The Best Yoga Asanas To Keep Your Diabetes Under Control

High sugar levels in your blood can be controlled with simple yogic asanas and mindful breathing practices.
  By: DoctorNDTV | Updated: Oct 20, 2017 02:01 IST
3-Min Read
These Are By Far The Best Yoga Asanas To Keep Your Diabetes Under Control

Yoga postures can be helpful in controlling diabetes, know how

Do you have high blood sugar that prevents you from eating your favorite sweets? Fret not, some simple yoga poses can help you satisfy your cravings. Yoga, an ancient disciple of the mind, body and soul can cure a lot of your health problems. Be it hair loss, muscle pain, upset stomach, sleeplessness or as in this case, diabetes, this science of mindful breathing and athletic poses can bring you good health, if you practice it regularly. Diabetes, characterized by insulin resistance that leads to too much sugar in the blood can effectively be controlled by yoga because yogic asanas can regulate the blood and energy flow in the body, decreasing stress and improving fasting blood glucose levels. Very high diabetes can lead to problems in vision, nerve damage and even kidney failure.

Also read: Weight Loss On Your Mind? Yoga Is Here To Help You​
 
yoga postures

Control diabetes with yoga asanas
Photo Credit: iStock

Here are 4 yoga postures you should try to keep your diabetes under control.

Also read: 5 Yoga Poses That Will Help You Detoxify Your Liver

1. Kapalbhati Pranayama

This form of breathing re-energizes brain cells and stimulates the digestive system. To so the asana, sit with legs folded and spine straight. Inhale. When you exhale, consciously try to pull your stomach in as far as it can reach. Then inhale again. Do this 20 times for good effect.

2. Setu Bandha Sarvangasana

Lie on your back on a mat, with your legs folded at your knees and risen up. Now press the heels down into the mat and lift the tailbone up so the hips and lower back are off the mat. Brings your hands to your heels and clasp each ankle with each hand, however make sure your elbows remain straight. Lie in this pose for 40 seconds and then repeat.

RELATED STORIES

'Here's How 'Face Yoga' Can Make You Look Young Forever'

'Bullying And Violence At Workplace May Spike Diabetes Risk'


Also read: Yoga Or Zumba? Which One Is Better For You?

3. Balasana

Also called the child's pose, to do this asana, sit down on the mat with your legs folded under you and heels facing the back. Now bring your head down and aim to touch the mat. Your belly should be on top of your thighs. Next, stretch your hands forward, touching the front area of your mat, palms facing downward. Hold the pose for as long as you can.

4. Vrikshasana

To do this asana, first stand straight on a mat. Now lift your left foot off the ground and place the feet on the inside of your right knee. Your right feet will be flat on the ground. Next life your hands by your side and hold them straight over your head, bringing the palms together to form a prayer pose. Hold for 40-60 seconds and then repeat with other leg. 

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
 



Trending

................... Advertisement ...................

   

HOME REMEDIES

Use This Magical Leaf For No More Joint Pains And Headaches
Use This Magical Leaf For No More Joint Pains And Headaches

FAQ

Read More »

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

TRENDING TOPICS

Latest stories

More »

Mums-To-Be, Sleeping On Your Back May Increase Risk Of Stillbirth!

Hospital Charges Rs 18 Lakh For A 15-Day Treatment, Girl Succumbs To Dengue

Irrational Use Of Antibiotics Can Be Hazardous: Expert Advice

These Squirrels Provide Clues For Treating Stroke-Related Brain Damage

This New Protein Can Control The Spread Of Cancer

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------