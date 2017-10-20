These Are By Far The Best Yoga Asanas To Keep Your Diabetes Under Control
High sugar levels in your blood can be controlled with simple yogic asanas and mindful breathing practices.
Yoga postures can be helpful in controlling diabetes, know how
Here are 4 yoga postures you should try to keep your diabetes under control.
1. Kapalbhati Pranayama
This form of breathing re-energizes brain cells and stimulates the digestive system. To so the asana, sit with legs folded and spine straight. Inhale. When you exhale, consciously try to pull your stomach in as far as it can reach. Then inhale again. Do this 20 times for good effect.
2. Setu Bandha Sarvangasana
Lie on your back on a mat, with your legs folded at your knees and risen up. Now press the heels down into the mat and lift the tailbone up so the hips and lower back are off the mat. Brings your hands to your heels and clasp each ankle with each hand, however make sure your elbows remain straight. Lie in this pose for 40 seconds and then repeat.
3. Balasana
Also called the child's pose, to do this asana, sit down on the mat with your legs folded under you and heels facing the back. Now bring your head down and aim to touch the mat. Your belly should be on top of your thighs. Next, stretch your hands forward, touching the front area of your mat, palms facing downward. Hold the pose for as long as you can.
4. Vrikshasana
To do this asana, first stand straight on a mat. Now lift your left foot off the ground and place the feet on the inside of your right knee. Your right feet will be flat on the ground. Next life your hands by your side and hold them straight over your head, bringing the palms together to form a prayer pose. Hold for 40-60 seconds and then repeat with other leg.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.