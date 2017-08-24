Home » Living Healthy » Yoga Or Zumba? Which One Is Better For You?
Yoga Or Zumba? Which One Is Better For You?
Yoga has a vast range of benefits but if you are more inclined towards cardiovascular activities, choose Zumba to your rescue. Here are a few points that might help you decide better.
Both yoga and Zumba are a great source of losing calories and toning your body.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Both yoga and Zumba are apt exercises for losing calories
- Zumba is better for cardiovascular activities
- Yoga increases your flexibility and tones your body
1. Calories Burnt
You can reduce a good number of calories in a one hour Zumba class but when it comes to yoga, the results may vary depending on your age, size and flexibility. A 150 pound person can burn approximately 540 calories in a one-hour Zumba class.
2. Flexibility
The Latin-based dance Zumba is a great form of cardiovascular activity beating up the heart rate and helping you tone better. It will increase you flexibility a little but its rigorous dance postures will help you get in shape quickly. Yoga, on the other hand, is a slow and steady process that will increase your flexibility and also assist you in relaxation, deep breathing and meditation.
3. Duration
Zumba is a quick get into shape dance form which works on quick tempo music. Not that soon, but it might help you lose weight faster than yoga. Yoga might give you slow results but they will be long lasting. It will improve your body postures and also tone your body. The results will be slow but they will be worth it.
Both the exercise forms have their own advantages, and we cannot choose one. Based on your preferences and budget, go for the one that suits your body type.
Comments