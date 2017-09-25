Weight Loss On Your Mind? Yoga Is Here To Help You
Obesity is the root-cause for numerous health problems and diseases as such digestive problems, high blood pressure, diabetes or heart disease and strokes. Yoga, the ancient Indian spiritual discipline may help you with your weight loss plans. Here, we enlist 7 miraculous Yoga poses that will help you lose weight.
Yoga helps improve digestion, blood flow, immunity, skin, and helps in weight loss.
1. Suryanamaskar (Sun Salutation)
Recommended to be performed in early hours of the day, the Suryanamskar or the Sun salutation pose helps in detoxifying your body after the lazy hours of the night. The pose aids in improved digestion and enhanced bowel movement. Perform this simple and effective pose every morning to bring your weight loss plans from paper to reality.
2. Bhujangasana (Cobra Pose)
A great pose for burning fat, the Cobra pose or the Bhujangasan makes you lie down on your stomach and stretch. This facilitates better digestion and the elimination of toxins and wastes from the body. Apart from that, it helps strengthen the muscles of your back, abdomen, and the upper body.
3. Bow Pose (Dhanurasana)
By massaging your belly area, this pose helps in losing belly fat, and therefore in losing extra weight. Plus, the bow pose or the Dhanurasana also gives strength to the abdominal core, keeps constipation at bay and betters your digestion system.
4. Warrior Pose (Virabhadrasana)
The warrior pose is yet another great weight-loss inducing yogic posture. It also helps strengthen the hamstrings, thighs, legs and ankles.
5. Triangle Pose (Trikonasana)
By stretching and pressuring the sides of the body, this pose helps you get rid of the fat from the sides. Apart from that, the pose improves the flexibility of the spine and hips.
6. Bridge Pose (Setubandhanasana)
A little challenging as it might be, but equally helpful as it builds your core strength and also improves the flexibility of your spine. It aids in losing the additional weight around the middle.