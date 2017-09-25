ASK OUR EXPERTS

Weight Loss On Your Mind? Yoga Is Here To Help You

Weight Loss On Your Mind? Yoga Is Here To Help You

Obesity is the root-cause for numerous health problems and diseases as such digestive problems, high blood pressure, diabetes or heart disease and strokes. Yoga, the ancient Indian spiritual discipline may help you with your weight loss plans. Here, we enlist 7 miraculous Yoga poses that will help you lose weight.
  By: DoctorNDTV | Updated: Sep 25, 2017 01:54 IST
2-Min Read
Weight Loss On Your Mind? Yoga Is Here To Help You

Yoga helps improve digestion, blood flow, immunity, skin, and helps in weight loss.

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Yoga improves digestion, blood flow, skin, and heart health.
  2. Suryanamaskar, Bridge pose, warrior pose help in weight loss.
  3. Weight loss from cobra pose, triangle pose and bow pose.
Weight loss is on the checklist of a whole lot of people, simply because so many people happen to be obese and overweight nowadays. Given today's sedentary lifestyle, unhealthy eating habits and irregular sleep cycles, more and more people being overweight comes as no surprise. Obesity is dangerous and undesirable, and rightly so, as it could become the root-cause for numerous health problems and diseases as such digestive problems, high blood pressure, diabetes or heart disease and strokes. Nobody wants any of these to happen to their body. A good diet and regular exercise is generally recommended to shed those additional kilos you may have piled up overtime. But, did you know, that Yoga can also do wonders to your weight loss plans?

Here, we enlist 7 miraculous Yoga poses that will help you lose weight.

1. Suryanamaskar (Sun Salutation)

Recommended to be performed in early hours of the day, the Suryanamskar or the Sun salutation pose helps in detoxifying your body after the lazy hours of the night. The pose aids in improved digestion and enhanced bowel movement. Perform this simple and effective pose every morning to bring your weight loss plans from paper to reality.

yoga

Photo Credit: iStock

2. Bhujangasana (Cobra Pose)

A great pose for burning fat, the Cobra pose or the Bhujangasan makes you lie down on your stomach and stretch. This facilitates better digestion and the elimination of toxins and wastes from the body. Apart from that, it helps strengthen the muscles of your back, abdomen, and the upper body.

yoga

Photo Credit: iStock

3. Bow Pose (Dhanurasana)

By massaging your belly area, this pose helps in losing belly fat, and therefore in losing extra weight. Plus, the bow pose or the Dhanurasana also gives strength to the abdominal core, keeps constipation at bay and betters your digestion system.

yoga

Photo Credit: iStock

4. Warrior Pose (Virabhadrasana)

The warrior pose is yet another great weight-loss inducing yogic posture. It also helps strengthen the hamstrings, thighs, legs and ankles.

yoga

Photo Credit: iStock

5. Triangle Pose (Trikonasana)

By stretching and pressuring the sides of the body, this pose helps you get rid of the fat from the sides. Apart from that, the pose improves the flexibility of the spine and hips.

6. Bridge Pose (Setubandhanasana)

A little challenging as it might be, but equally helpful as it builds your core strength and also improves the flexibility of your spine. It aids in losing the additional weight around the middle.

yoga

Photo Credit: iStock



