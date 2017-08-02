5 Yoga Poses That Will Help You Detoxify Your Liver
Liver is the largest organ in the human body. It has many functions. It produces bile and cholesterol which digests the food and gives all the essential nutrients. Liver regulates the levels of protein, fats and sugar in the bloodstream. Liver continuously works to remove all the wastes and toxins from the body that gets accumulated throughout the day. Yoga practice allows us to stretch, twist, expand and contract helps to facilitate the process of waste removal.
Yoga poses for your liver
Resolved half moon: Start in a triangle pose and begin to lean forward placing your hand 5-10 inches above the toe side of the foot. Use a block for extra support. Practicing half moon helps in cleansing the digestive organs. It also promotes focus and mental clarity.
Seated spinal twist: In a comfortable seated position, twist your torso towards the right as you gaze over your right shoulder. Spine twists are beneficial for your shoulders and your chest opens up while twisting, rinsing and hydrating it. It also aids in digestion which encourages the elimination of wastes. This makes the spine stronger and flexible and enhances overall digestion.
Lotus pose: Sit with your legs crossed such that your heels should touch the lower abdomen. Take your right hand behind your back and catch hold of your right leg. Then take your left hand behind your back and grip the toe of your left leg. This asana help you relieve from indigestion and flatulence. It also helps you overcome any weakness of liver.
Cow face pose: Perform this yoga asana by squatting on the floor with one leg crossed over the other. Sit erect. Pass your hands to your back, one from your shoulder side and the other from your ribs. Try to clasp them from behind. It helps in curing liver cirrhosis as it removes the toxins from the liver that seriously damage the liver.
Bow pose: Lie on your belly. Raise your legs and torso simultaneously. Hold your feet with your hands. Remain in this position as long as it is comfortable for you. Repeat this exercise as many times it is possible for you. This is the best yoga pose for fatty liver disease. It strengthens and stimulates the liver as the fat deposited is used for providing energy to the body.
