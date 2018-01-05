Effective Yoga Poses To Get Rid Of A Hunchback
We all sit in front of the computer screen for most of the time during the day and this can cause our back to hunch. It can make us experience severe neck pain and cause our spine to stiffen. To avoid the hunched back, we present you four yoga postures you must include in your routine to get rid of your rounded back, or more so, to prevent one if you don't have it already.
Studies has shown that hunched backs can even deepen depression!
1. Cow Face Posture:
It removes the stiffness from the neck, back and the shoulders. . It helps to correct posture and regain balance between the left and right sides of your body. You can modify the posy if you are not able to reach your hands at the back by using a strap and holding it with the hands at the back as close as possible. For this:
- Bend your knees, placing the soles of your feet flat on the floor.
- Bring your left foot underneath your right knee and slide it to the outside of your right hip. Put the right knee on top of the left, and then slide your right foot to the outside of your left hip. Shift your weight so that you are evenly sitting on both sit bones.
- Extend your left arm up toward the ceiling with your palm facing forward. Bend your left elbow at your back and bring your left hand to your spine.
- Extend your right arm and rotate it such that you are reaching your left palm behind you. If possible hold your fingers together or make use of the strap.
- The top elbow should be beside your head.
- Gaze gently upward. Keep your eyes and breath soft.
- Hold the pose for up to one minute. Then, gently release your arms and uncross your legs and do it with the alternate hands and legs.
This pose strengthens our spine and improves our posture.
- Lie down on your stomach and place your hands palms down on the ground beneath your shoulders.
- Lift your chest up away from the ground by straightening your arms.
- Gaze upwards, keeping your core engaged.
This pose can relieve the tension on your back and get rid of the neck pain. It is used as a counter pose for hunched back.
- Sit up straight with your legs folded such that your knees are in your front. Spread your knees wide apart while keeping your big toes touching. Rest your buttocks on your heels.
- Exhalation and bow forward. Drape your torso between your thighs such that your chest is resting between or on top of your thighs. Touch your forehead on the ground.
- Extend your arms in front of you with your palm facing down and close your eyes.
- Bring your arms back to rest alongside your thighs with your palm facing up and fully stretched.
- Release the pose; gently use your hands to walk your torso upright to sit back on your heels.
4. Cat Cow Pose
Cat cow pose is a combination of two poses and brings flexibility to the spine.
It also corrects the alignment of the spine. For this:
- Get on your hands and knees with your knees directly under your hips and wrists directly under your shoulders.
- Inhaling, drop your belly towards the mat and broaden your shoulders. Lift your chin up and chest, and looking up toward the ceiling. This is the cow pose.
- As you exhale, draw your belly to your spine and round your back. This is the cat pose.
- Look towards the floor, but don't force your chin to your chest.
- Switch between the two poses.
