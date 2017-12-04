Too Skinny? Here's A List Of Home Remedies To Help You Gain Some Flesh On Your Bones
Not everyone wishes to lose weight. There is one little group of people who wish to accumulate some flesh on their bones. If you are a part of that minority, this one is for you!
Where having a slim figure is a million dollar dream for most people, some folks strive to get some flesh on their bones so that they do not look like 'walking skeletons.' You do have weight gain options in the form of supplements and medication. But the best way to put on weight is with home remedies.
Listed below are the best home remedies to help you gain weight.
1. Almond milk
Almond milk is one of the most popular weight gain remedies. Just boil a glass of milk with a few crushed almonds in it and a tinge of sugar. You can also add dates and figs to milk. Strain the milk and sip it warm. Don't throw away the nuts; munch on them as snacks to get some more nutrition. Do this for a month and see the difference.
2. Peanut butter
One of the best ways to get good fat in your body is to have peanut butter. Peanut butter is full of calories and can help you put on weight easily. Take a spoonful of peanut butter and spread it on a toast or on your bagel and witness weight gain in a short period of time.
3. Afternoon nap
Though sleeping is a way to lose weight, an afternoon nap can help you put on some extra weight. Make it a point to take a nap every afternoon from 45 minutes to one hour. This will help you put on some more weight and also sleep better at night.
4. Bananas and milk
Bananas are healthy, an energy booster and a storehouse of calories. So if you wish to put on weight, have bananas every morning with a warm glass of milk.
5. Ghee and sugar
The two will work great in helping you put on some flesh on your bones. Just blend ghee and sugar together and have it half an hour before your meals. You can also add some nuts to enhance the flavour.
6. Yogurt and sugar
Yogurt is a rich source of protein and can help you put on some weight. Just take a bowlful of yogurt and add some sugar to it. Have this every day to gain weight.
7. Crackers and bagels
Crackers and bagels are the perfect munchies for gaining weight. They are both made from whole wheat, bran and sesame adding the necessary amount of carbs to your diet. You can top it with some jam and peanut butter to add flavour and some extra calories to your body.
