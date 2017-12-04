ASK OUR EXPERTS

Too Skinny? Here's A List Of Home Remedies To Help You Gain Some Flesh On Your Bones

Because not all people are looking for ways to lose weight!
  By: Simran Arora | Updated: Dec 4, 2017 03:55 IST
3-Min Read
Use home remedies for gaining weight

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Almond milk is one of the most popular weight gain remedies
  2. Peanut butter is full of calories and can help you put on weight easily
  3. Blend ghee and sugar together and have it half an hour before your meals

Not everyone wishes to lose weight. There is one little group of people who wish to accumulate some flesh on their bones. If you are a part of that minority, this one is for you!

Where having a slim figure is a million dollar dream for most people, some folks strive to get some flesh on their bones so that they do not look like 'walking skeletons.' You do have weight gain options in the form of supplements and medication. But the best way to put on weight is with home remedies.

Listed below are the best home remedies to help you gain weight.

1. Almond milk

Almond milk is one of the most popular weight gain remedies. Just boil a glass of milk with a few crushed almonds in it and a tinge of sugar. You can also add dates and figs to milk. Strain the milk and sip it warm. Don't throw away the nuts; munch on them as snacks to get some more nutrition. Do this for a month and see the difference.

gain weight

Photo Credit: iStock

2. Peanut butter

One of the best ways to get good fat in your body is to have peanut butter. Peanut butter is full of calories and can help you put on weight easily. Take a spoonful of peanut butter and spread it on a toast or on your bagel and witness weight gain in a short period of time.

gain weight

Photo Credit: iStock

3. Afternoon nap

Though sleeping is a way to lose weight, an afternoon nap can help you put on some extra weight. Make it a point to take a nap every afternoon from 45 minutes to one hour. This will help you put on some more weight and also sleep better at night.

4. Bananas and milk

Bananas are healthy, an energy booster and a storehouse of calories. So if you wish to put on weight, have bananas every morning with a warm glass of milk.

gain weight

Photo Credit: iStock

5. Ghee and sugar

The two will work great in helping you put on some flesh on your bones. Just blend ghee and sugar together and have it half an hour before your meals. You can also add some nuts to enhance the flavour.

gain weight

Photo Credit: iStock

6. Yogurt and sugar

Yogurt is a rich source of protein and can help you put on some weight. Just take a bowlful of yogurt and add some sugar to it. Have this every day to gain weight.

gain weight

Photo Credit: iStock

7. Crackers and bagels

Crackers and bagels are the perfect munchies for gaining weight. They are both made from whole wheat, bran and sesame adding the necessary amount of carbs to your diet. You can top it with some jam and peanut butter to add flavour and some extra calories to your body. 



