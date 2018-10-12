World Arthritis Day 2018: What Is Psoriatic Arthritis? Simple Yet Effective Home Remedies To Deal With It
World Arthritis day was launched by the Arthritis Foundation. The primary objective of the foundation was to encourage policymakers to lower the burden of those suffering from arthritis all over the world and make their lives better.
World Arthritis Day is observed on the 12th of October
HIGHLIGHTS
- World Arthritis Day is observed on the 12th of October every year
- Apple cider vinegar is an amazing home remedy for psoriasic arthritis
- Your body weight could add stress to your joints
World Arthritis Day is observed on the 12th of October every year. All over the world millions of people are affected by this chronic condition arthritis. They constantly suffer pain and stiffness in joints. This significant day is a day to remember and spread awareness about this serious condition, and how it affects the lives of those that suffer with it. World Arthritis Day was launched by the Arthritis Foundation. The primary objective of the foundation was to encourage policymakers to lower the burden of those suffering from arthritis all over the world and make their lives healthier. Every year the day has its own theme. This year the theme of World Arthritis Day is "It's in your hands, take action."
Psoriatic arthritis is a chronic condition marked by the inflammation in the joints and skin. This disease is progressive, and worsens over time. If it is not treated on time, psoriatic arthritis can damage the joints as well. Psoriatic arthritis is a form of arthritis that primarily affects people who suffer from psoriasis or those with a family history of psoriasis. People suffering from psoriasis generally have joint pain and inflammation combined with the inflamed, red and itchy patches of skin covered with silvery scales that are typical of psoriasis itself. You would definitely want to cure the stiffness in joints and redness on skin.
Also read: Rheumatoid Arthritis: 6 Best Natural Treatments
Some common symptoms of psoriatic arthritis are:
- Joint pain
- Swelling in fingers and toes
- Lower back pain
- Joint stiffness
- Foot pain
Simple and effective home remedies for psoriatic arthritis:
1. Apple cider vinegar:
Apple cider vinegar is an amazing home remedy for psoriasic arthritis. For treating psoriatic arthritis people may find it useful if applied to patches of psoriasis on the scalp. However, this should be avoided if the areas are cracked or bleeding.
2. Oats:
You might not know this but oats are regarded as one of the nature's best skin soothers. Using oats in the form of a paste can help relieve itchy and red patches of psoriasis.
3. Turmeric:
Turmeric is well-known for its several health benefits. The herb has powerful antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. It may ease the symptoms of psoriatic arthritis. You can add a pinch of turmeric to your dish.
4. Omega-3 fatty acids:
Healthy fish oils which are rich in omega-3 fatty acids are found in salmon, tuna, herring and cod. These fish oils can decrease inflammation and stiffness in joints. Omega-3 fatty acids works great for people having psoriatic arthritis.
Also read: 7 Foods That Trigger Arthritis
5. Regular exercise:
Regular physical exercise increases joint flexibility, strengthens the cartilage and muscles around the joints. It also increases blood circulation that carries healing oxygen to the joints. It further slows the rate of bone loss, has anti-inflammatory effects which reduces joint swelling and soreness which is a common symptom of psoriatic arthritis.
6. Lose weight:
Your body weight could add stress to your joints. Therefore, it is important that you shed those extra kilos. You can lose weight by following a well-balanced, anti-inflammatory diet and regular physical exercise. This will help you to bust stress, improve your flexibility and eventually relieve swelling and join pain.
Also read: Suffering From Arthritis Of The Shoulder? Here Are Some Great Exercises To Ease The Pain
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.