ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Living Healthy »  7 Foods That Trigger Arthritis

7 Foods That Trigger Arthritis

Arthritis patients must adopt a healthy lifestyle and eat foods that do not cause inflammation
  By: DoctorNDTV | Updated: Nov 16, 2017 05:16 IST
2-Min Read
7 Foods That Trigger Arthritis

Arthritis patients must avoid sedentary lifestyle

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Arthritis patients should avoid junk and fried food.
  2. Dairy protein can be harmful for arthritis patients.
  3. Smoking and consuming alcohol should be avoided by arthritis patients.

Arthritis is a condition which can cause inflammation in joints. There are as many as 100 different types of arthritis which can be treated with medications. Apart from taking medications, people suffering from arthritis also need to take care of the food that they are eating, since foods that are inflammatory in nature, can further trigger joint pain. Arthritis is one of those conditions in which one must have a healthy lifestyle and eating habits. Read further to know about foods that trigger arthritis.

1. Fried and processed foods

Researchers at Mount Sinai School of Medicine have stated that reducing consumption of fried and processed foods can help in reducing inflammation and help in restoring body's natural defenses. People with arthritis should include more vegetables and fruits in your diet.
fried food increases inflammation

Photo Credit: iStock

2. Sugar and refined carbs

Having more sugar and refined carbs can result in inflammation, and hence trigger arthritis. Arthritis patients should cut down on baked goods, chocolates, candies and soda.

arthritis patients should avoid soda

Photo Credit: iStock

Also read: World Arthritis Day 2017: 7 Things No One Told You About Arthritis​

3. Dairy products

Dairy products can adversely affect arthritis patients depending on the type of protein that they have. The protein may cause irritation in tissues around joints. They can replace dairy protein by having protein-rich veggies such as spinach, nut butters, tofu, beans, etc.

dairy protein can cause irritability

Photo Credit: iStock

4. Alcohol and tobacco

Apart from causing numerous other health problems, alcohol and tobacco can affect joints as well. While smoking can lead to rheumatoid arthritis, alcohol consumption can cause higher risks for gout.
alcohol increases risk of gout

Photo Credit: iStock

Also read: Our Top 5 Home Remedies For Curing Arthritis​

5. Excessive salt and preservatives

Arthritis patients must make sure to consume less salt in their diet. Also foods with extra preservatives must also be avoided. They may result inflammation in joints.
 

preservatives trigger arthritis pain

Photo Credit: iStock

6. Red meat

High levels of omega-6 fatty acids in red meat can trigger joint pain and inflammation. Arthritis patients can have red meat in limited quantities, say, twice a week, since it is rich in iron.

red meat can trigger joint pain

Photo Credit: iStock

RELATED STORIES

'Eczema Flare Up Triggers You Must Avoid'

'After Lungs, Polluted Air Targets Your Bones: Tips To Reduce Air Pollution'


Also read: Eating Fish Can Help Treat Arthritis: Study​

7. Coffee

Coffee is said to increase inflammation-causing acidity in the blood. Green tea or herbal tea are better alternatives for arthritis patients. 

coffee causes acidity in blood

Photo Credit: iStock



Trending

................... Advertisement ...................

   

HOME REMEDIES

Use This Magical Leaf For No More Joint Pains And Headaches
Use This Magical Leaf For No More Joint Pains And Headaches

FAQ

Read More »

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

TRENDING TOPICS

Latest stories

More »

Mums-To-Be, Sleeping On Your Back May Increase Risk Of Stillbirth!

Hospital Charges Rs 18 Lakh For A 15-Day Treatment, Girl Succumbs To Dengue

Irrational Use Of Antibiotics Can Be Hazardous: Expert Advice

These Squirrels Provide Clues For Treating Stroke-Related Brain Damage

This New Protein Can Control The Spread Of Cancer

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------