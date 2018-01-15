Say No To Pills, Try These Ways To Relieve Arthritis Pain At Home
Instead of testing all sorts of arthritis medication on your body, try using home remedies for relief.
Natural techniques for arthritis pain relief are safer and free from side effects
Arthritis is not one form of pain; it is a whole group of degenerative conditions marked by stiffness and inflammation of joints. And sadly, this condition is more common than you were aware of. When bone cartilage wears off, bones rub against each other. Ouch! You can try taking medication for this pain but for how long can one depend on drugs. And what's worse, not one treatment can guarantee pain relief for arthritis. This doesn't mean that you can test all sorts of drugs on your body. In such a scenario, home remedies come to play.
Natural techniques of dealing with pain have become very popular overtime due to the fact that they are safe and free from all sorts of side effects. So here's a list of techniques you can use to get rid of arthritis pain at home. Take a look.
1. Lose weight
Your body weight impacts arthritis pain to quite an extent. The amount of weight that is put on your joints can impact the amount of pain you experience. Knees, hips and feet are highly affected. To prevent further damage, it is important for you to lose weight. This way, you will be able to decrease the levels of discomfort caused due to arthritis.
2. Exercise more
Exercising has more benefits that weight loss, for arthritis patients. Regular movements promote joint flexibility. However, you must avoid weight bearing exercises and walking, which may just worsen the pain. Try low-impact exercises such as water aerobics and swimming so that joint flexibility is achieved not much discomfort takes place.
3. Hot and cold therapy
When it is about arthritis pain, simple hot and cold treatments could also work wonders. Take long warm showers in the morning to keep arthritis pain at bay. A heating pad at night could also help in keeping your joints loose. The hot treatment works by reducing stiffness. However, the cold treatment is used to reduce inflammation and swelling.
4. Acupuncture
This Chinese medical treatment therapy involves the insertion of needles in specific parts of the body. This reroutes energy and restores balance in the body. And this is recognized as an effective treatment for arthritis pain. If you wish to use this technique, look for a licensed professional in your state.
5. Consume the right fatty acids
Omega 3 fatty acids are required in any person's diet for optimum health. Fish oil supplements, rich in these acids, are known to reduce joint pain and inflammation. Just consult with your doctor before you start taking such supplements.
6. Get a massage
Getting regular massages from a physical specialist can help in reducing stiffness and improving motion. Take regular massages to reduce the discomfort.
