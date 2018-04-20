Rheumatoid Arthritis: 6 Best Natural Treatments
Rheumatoid arthritis can be treated either with medication or with surgery. Those who look for non-medical treatments, these remedies can be helpful.
Rheumatoid arthritis majorly affects the hands and feet
- The causes of rheumatoid arthritis are still not known
- Women are more prone to it than men
- Doctors recommend cold therapy for rheumatoid arthritis
When the immune system attacks the membrane lining the joints, it leads to inflammation of the joints and is known as Rheumatoid arthritis. Constant inflammation in the joints wears away the cartilage and leads to a great deal of pain. This autoimmune disorder majorly affects the hands and feet. This disorder, which wrecks the normal functioning of your joints, is known to affect you in many other ways. It can lead to fatigue, fevers, weight loss, damaged nerves, and shortness of breath, anemia and skin lumps. Women are more prone to this disorder than men.
What are the causes of rheumatoid arthritis?
The causes of this condition are still not known. Genetics are known to be a risk factor but ironically, most of the people affected do not have a family history of the disease. Other risk factors for rheumatoid arthritis include:
- Gender (women)
- Age (40-60)
- Smoking
- Obesity
- Environmental factors (exposure to silica)
What are the symptoms of rheumatoid arthritis?
Sufferers of this disease complain of extreme pain in the joints. But there are many other symptoms which accompany joint pain in this condition. They include:
- Swollen joints
- Fever
- Fatigue
- Weight loss
- Stiffness in joints
- Tender joints
Rheumatoid arthritis can be treated either with medication or with surgery. But not everyone is looking for medical treatment of this condition. Some wish to get relief the natural way. If you are one of those wishes to go natural in terms of treatment, here's some good news for you. Some natural remedies can help you get relief from rheumatoid arthritis.
Here's a list of the 6 best natural remedies for rheumatoid arthritis. Take a look.
1. Cinnamon
The flavorful spice is known for its anti-inflammatory properties. For years it has been recognized as the natural remedy for pains. However, it is important to keep a check on how much cinnamon you use for your body. In high doses, cinnamon is known to be detrimental for health. Adding cinnamon to your diet is a good way to alleviate rheumatoid arthritis symptoms. All you need to do is identify the right quantity.
2. Cold therapy
Doctors recommend cold therapy for rheumatoid arthritis. A cold compress is known to reduce inflammation and swelling. When an arthritis flare up affects you, apply an ice pack on it for relief. Don't overdo it though. Apply the ice pack for 15 minutes at a time and then take a break of 30 minutes.
3. Balance rest and exercise
The pain can stop you from engaging your daily life activities. So you must give your joints enough rest. However, you must not stop movements altogether; mild exercising is also important. You need to figure out the perfect balance between the two. Too much exercising can increase the intensity of pain and too much rest can wreck functioning altogether. So it is recommended to reach out to a physical therapist for this.
4. Heat treatment
If you are dealing with tight and aching muscles, you can use a heat treatment for relief. You can take a warm shower or soak in a bathtub of warm water. You can also use a heating pad on the affected area to soothe the muscles.
5. Black pepper
For a very long time, black pepper has been recognized for its ability to relieve pain. It is also known for its properties to relief rheumatoid arthritis symptoms. The anti-inflammatory properties of black pepper can do this for you. All you need to do is include black pepper in your regular diet. However, black pepper provides temporary relief.
6. Ginger
Ginger is blessed with the ability to treat a wide range of health conditions. From gastrointestinal problems to rheumatoid arthritis symptoms, ginger can do it all. The anti-inflammatory properties of ginger can help you get relief from RA symptoms.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.