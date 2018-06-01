Non-Surgical Treatments To Tackle Scoliosis
Exercising regularly is a non-surgical treatment for tackling scoliosis
Scoliosis is a condition which causes sideways curvature of spine. This condition mostly happens during growth spurt just before hitting puberty. Conditions such as muscular dystrophy and cerebral palsy can lead to scoliosis. Apart from surgical methods, there are some home remedies or non-surgical methods to tackle scoliosis. Scoliosis cases are mostly mild. However, some children might develop deformities of the spine, which continue to get severe as you grow. Severe cases of scoliosis can cause physical disability. A severe case of curved spine can reduce the amount of space within the chest and make it difficult for the lungs to function properly.
Read below to know some non-surgical methods of tackling scoliosis:
1. Weight loss
Being obese or overweight is not going to be helpful if you are looking forward to a non-surgical treatment to tackle scoliosis. Extra weight in the body ends up straining your spine and vertebrae. This can make scoliosis even worse and it might get more difficult to correct it. Eating clean and healthy and exercising regularly can help in weight loss and mark the onset of an important foundation for further treatments.
2. Exercise regularly
Exercising is an important aspect of non-surgical treatment of scoliosis. No matter how painful and limiting the condition can get, you must push yourself to exercise regularly if you have scoliosis. Not only will it help you get back in good shape, it will also help in improving circulation and strengthens your body.
3. Do stretching exercises
Scoliosis can have an adverse impact on shoulders and hip flexors. This results in poor posture which can cause immense pain along with hunched shoulders. Doing stretching exercises can help strengthen hip flexors and shoulder muscles. Using therabands or resistance bands prevent incidence of inflammation and pain which occur in scoliosis.
4. Sit less
Sitting for long periods of time can hamper your posture. It makes you hunch-back and gives you caved in shoulders. This happens as a result of excess stress on spine and vertebrae. Even standing for long periods of time can increase strain and tension on the spine. In case you are suffering from spinal curvature disorder of kyphosis, you should prefer to stay active and mobile and try not hunching your shoulders while sitting. You must also avoid standing for long periods of time. Standing evenly on both legs can reduce back pain caused because of scoliosis.
5. Peppermint and thyme
Essential oils of peppermint and thyme have natural antibiotics which can be massaged directly on the spine as a non-surgical treatment of scoliosis. The oil can help in reducing inflammation. It gives a boost to immune system. It eliminates gradual build-up of pathogens which compromise on your spinal integrity.
6. Alfalfa
Alfalfa is a plant which has high amounts of Vitamin K. Alfalfa performs the function of tightly connecting bone cells and improving bone density. It strengthens the bones and may help in reversing effects of scoliosis or make them less severe, when combined with physical therapy. Unlike other forms of spinal curvature disorders, scoliosis worsens chronically over time. Having a mineral-rich diet which includes alfalfa and kale can be helpful.
7. Kale
Kale is a leafy green vegetable which is packed with important minerals that can strengthen bone mass and boost production of collagen needed by the body. Adding kale in your diet can contribute to increasing bone density and preventing brittleness in bones. Kale can speed up the process of recovering from hunch back and helps in getting back in shape faster.
8. Oregano
Oregano is a spice which has anti-inflammatory and soothing effect in the body. Essential oil of oregano can help in reducing scoliosis pain and be an effective non-surgical treatment to tackle scoliosis. Oregano essential oil has properties which can cause relaxation in muscles surrounding the spine. Antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties of oregano essential oil can be helpful in dealing with scoliosis.
