Here's How And Why Endometriosis Silently Kills Chances Of Motherhood And Getting Pregnant

Endometriosis is a disorder in which tissues which normally line the uterus grow outside the uterus. Endometriosis can silently propel towards infertility or cause problems in getting pregnant.
Endometriosis is a disorder in which tissues which normally line the uterus grow outside the uterus. Endometriosis can silently propel towards infertility or cause problems in getting pregnant. As many as 10.8 million women from across the world suffer from endometriosis and one third of these women have found it difficult to get pregnant. Endometrium is the inner epithelial layer of the ovaries. Endometriosis occurs when primary lining of inner walls of uterus begin to grow outside the uterus walks. This deviant development may usually take place on the ovaries, fallopian tubes and tissues around uterus and ovaries.
Causes of endometriosis
1. Endometriosis can happen to those who have the condition in family history.
2. Retrograde menstruation can also be a reason behind endometriosis. It is a condition in which backward bleeding takes place during menstruation. It takes back the blood containing endometrial cells to the pelvic cavity through fallopian tubes.
3. Metaplasia is also a cause of endometriosis. It is a condition in which the pelvic tissues begin to convert into endometriosis.
4. Occurrence of menarche or your first menstrual cycle before 11 years of age can cause endometriosis, or profuse bleeding for prolonged number or days, having a regular cycle of less than 27 days or even shorter, pregnancy at a very late age, low body weight and alcoholism are some factors which can cause endometriosis.
Symptoms of endometriosis
1. Common symptoms of endometriosis include pain in the location of endometrial tissues. Feeling extreme pain before or during sex or before or during periods can also be indicative of endometriosis.
2. Your pattern of bleeding, whether the bleeding is with or without clots, is longer than normal or is bleeding is before due date are all symptoms of endometriosis.
3. Other symptoms of endometriosis include bloating, tiredness, bowel problem, tightness of pelvic floor during sexual intercourse and spasm.
How endometriosis affects motherhood
Endometriosis tampers working of uterus. It does not cause infertility but creates hindrances in getting pregnant naturally. Excessive adhesion on tissue growth confines egg and stops it from moving down the fallopian tube. This is turn prevents getting pregnant through natural ways.
But despite endometriosis, it is important to know that not all women with endometriosis are infertile. Many women with endometriosis have been able to give birth without difficulty, or have had children before being diagnosed with the disease. Many women find out about the cause after failing to get pregnant despite trying multiple times.
Treatment for endometriosis
Common treatments for endometriosis include in vitro fertilisation (IVF). Also, women must not give up on the treatment even after getting pregnant. Endometriosis can increase chances of premature baby, or bleeding during pregnancy, high blood pressure or miscarriage.
