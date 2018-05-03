Pregnancy-Induced Hypertension: 7 Signs And Symptoms
Pregnancy-induced hypertension refers to hypertension which expecting mothers suffer from. Studies suggest that every year 10% of all pregnant women are diagnosed with PIH.
PIH refers to that form of hypertension which expecting mothers suffer from
Pregnancy is indeed one of the most challenging phases in a woman's life, both emotionally and physically. Hormonal and physical changes, morning sickness and the idea of becoming a mother soon can be quite overwhelming. This phase is when your body is exposed to a number of complications and health risks. One such risk is pregnancy-induced hypertension (PIH). PIH refers to that form of hypertension which expecting mothers suffer from. Studies suggest that every year 10% of all pregnant women are diagnosed with PIH. And the worst part is yet to come; PIH can be fatal if left untreated.
If you have developed hypertension during or after the 20th week of your pregnancy without any traces of protein in the urine, chances are that you have developed pregnancy-induced hypertension. The good news about this condition is that it can be controlled if diagnosed in time. However, if it is missed, it can manifest in other serious health conditions, both for the mother and the baby.
How does pregnancy-induced hypertension (PIH) affect the baby?
PIH has adverse effects on the mother and the baby's health. PIH can choke the supply of oxygen and nutrients to the baby through the placenta. When the placenta fails to receive enough blood, the baby is left starving for food and oxygen. This may result in low birth-weight and other developmental problems in the baby.
For early diagnosis of PIH, it is necessary to watch out for some symptoms of this condition. In this article, we shall discuss the early signs and symptoms of pregnancy-induced hypertension.
Here are the 7 early signs and symptoms of pregnancy-induced hypertension (PIH) you must know about.
1. Changes in urination
If you are suffering from PIH, you are likely to experience some changes in urination. It could either increase or decrease from your normal routine. For this, you must get a urine test done. If it does not show proteins in the test, then you may have developed PIH.
2. Unusual weight gain
Weight gain during pregnancy is normal. During the second and third trimester you will gain quite some weight. But when it is not pregnancy-related weight gain, it is a sign of concern. It could be due to PIH.
3. Blurred vision
A sudden spike in blood pressure can mess with your vision. It a lead to blurred and doubled vision. Once in a while, it could be normal. But when it happens quite often, you must check with a doctor.
4. Oedema
Some level of swelling in the feet, ankles, legs and hands is normal during pregnancy. It happens due to fluid retention. But when the swelling is abnormal and accompanied by abdominal discomfort, it is known oedema. This condition is also a symptom of PIH.
5. Vomiting and nausea
Morning sickness is a part of every pregnancy. But when it involves nausea, vomiting and a great deal of abdominal discomfort, it could be a symptom of PIH. The discomfort takes place due to increased blood pressure.
6. Blood in urine
High blood pressure can put too much pressure on the kidneys and the liver. This may result in blood traces in the urine. For this, a renal blood test or a liver blood test can help in identifying the abnormality.
7. Increased heart rate
Hypertension puts pressure on the heart and the arteries. This results in an increased heart rate. If it makes you feel ill-at-ease then you must not avoid it and get it checked by a doctor as soon as possible.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
