6 Important Tips For A Successful IVF Treatment
Though IVF treatment or the In Vitro Fertilization is one of the most effective ways of conceiving a baby, you can take a few steps to improve your chances of conception.
HIGHLIGHTS
- IVF treatment is one of the most effective ways of conception
- Stress is strongly linked to lowered fertility in both men and women
- Acupuncture can improve the chances of conception in some women
IVF treatment or the In Vitro Fertilization is one of the most effective Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) to help a woman conceive. This technique involves the fertilization of the egg and sperm outside the body, in a Petri dish and then implanting it in a woman's uterus.
But an IVF treatment has much more to itself. The physical and emotional impact of this procedure on both the partners is quite deep.
Though the chances of conception during the first cycle of this treatment depend on the reproductive health and some psychological factors, there are a few tips you can use to improve your chances of conception.
Take a look at our set of tips to improve your chances of conception from this treatment.
1. Look for an experienced expert
Though the fertility clinic will tell you it is routine for them to get this treatment done, try and get the senior doctor for your case. Experience in the art is what matters. Once you get an experienced doctor for your case, insist on a dummy run. Though he/she may deem it unnecessary, ask questions and try to get an answer why it is not necessary.
2. Avoid stress
You know that stress is linked to low fertility in both male and female. Therefore, this is the time when you need to ensure that you are absolutely stress-free.
3. Try acupuncture
Try acupuncture, but only when your doctor recommends a highly reputed and trusted clinic. For some women who undergo this procedure, acupuncture proves to be quite effective when performed within one day of the embryo transfer. It is said to improve chances of conception.
4. Eat right, eat well
So this is when you need to ensure a good, healthy and balanced diet for yourself. Some basic and healthy changes in your diet can improve your chances of conception. Your diet should consist of six small meals, every meal a combination of complex carbs, fruits and vegetables.
5. Drink lots of fluids, avoid alcohol and caffeine
Usually people recommend the consumption of lots of water to keep oneself hydrated and to flush out all the toxins in the body. But there is more to it here. Drinking lots of water before an IVF treatment flush out all the possible side-effects of it. Also, avoid alcohol and caffeine as much as you can as it increases the chance of miscarriage.
6. Try to not cough or sneeze
If you are dealing with cough or cold before the procedure, tell your doctor about it. Though it may not affect implantation once the embryos are in, it is needless to explain why sneezing is not good while the catheter is inside your uterus.
