5 Things You Need To Know About The Pregnancy Orgasm
Orgasm during pregnancy is not restricted. Instead, it is better than usual!
So if sex is permitted during pregnancy, of course after keeping some precautions in mind, are orgasms allowed too? Turns out, they are! The big 'O' is not restricted during pregnancy, and guess what, it is better and more amazing than usual. Though you may not feel very sexy about yourself during this period, you can still hope for that to happen at least once during these 9 months. The best part here is that pregnancy orgasms are different from the regular ones, they are unique.
But are they worth making the effort for? Here's a list of five things you need to know about the pregnancy orgasm and what makes them so unique.
1. Orgasm is not a threat to healthy pregnancy
An orgasm does not pose any threat to a healthy pregnancy. However, if the mother is at risk of preterm birth or placental bleeding, abstinence is recommended. Otherwise, orgasm from all forms of stimulation natural or artificial, are not harmful for pregnancy.
2. They feel better than usual
Pregnancy orgasms feel better than regular ones. They can be more intense due to improved blood circulation in the sex organs. Oxytocin is produced in the later phases of pregnancy and after birth. It plays an important role here because it triggers orgasms while breastfeeding too.
3. Belly changes its shape during this period
So when you orgasm during pregnancy, the muscles of the uterus and abdomen contract and the belly forms a pointed triangular shape. This can appear on any part of the belly, the front or the sides and is not dangerous at all.
4. You may get cramps after an orgasm
But it is normal. You may feel some cramps due to contractions in the uterus which happens after every orgasm. You do not feel them usually but during pregnancy you do. They may feel like menstrual cramps and the intensity may differ from orgasm to orgasm and woman to woman.
5. Pregnancy may change the way you orgasm, for better mostly
The primary thing about orgasms is blood flow to the genitals. Hence, during pregnancy, achieving orgasms is easier. Some women report that they can orgasm much easily during pregnancy and sometimes without direct stimulation. However, for some it may happen the other way around. Some women find that pregnancy interferes with their ability to orgasm.
A particular position could be your key to orgasm but pregnancy could hamper you from achieving the same. The same way, achieving an orgasm in the later stage of pregnancy could be difficult because the uterus muscles cannot contract because of the baby.
You may feel that pregnancy and childbirth can put your sex life to a halt. But that does not happen. Pregnancy and childbirth help you by making orgasm an easy-to-achieve goal.
