Toothache Giving You A Hard Time? Try These Natural Remedies For Some Relief
Experiencing toothache too often? Do not worry, you can opt for some simple home remedies to control this pain. Here are some of these you must try!
Dental health: Clove can help you get rid of toothache effectively
HIGHLIGHTS
- Cavities and tooth infection can lead to toothache
- Brush your teeth twice a day to prevent cavities
- Flossing is as important as brushing
Toothache is one of the common problems. You may experience inflammation, pain and other symptoms. There can be several reasons behind a toothache including cavities, enamel erosion, infection and much more. Toothache can make it hard for you to enjoy your meals and may affect your sleep too. You can manage toothache with some home remedies. But if the pain persists for a few days then it is vital to see your dentist to find the exact cause. In this article, here are some effective home remedies that can help you bid goodbye to this uncomfortable condition.
Dental health: Home remedies for toothache
1. Garlic
This common ingredient of Indian recipes is helpful in controlling toothache. It has anti-bacterial properties which can kill bacteria and also act as a pain reliever. You can prepare garlic tea or chew a fresh garlic clove. You can also apply garlic paste to the affected area.
2. Clove
Clove is an age-old remedy for toothache. It can not only control pain but soothe inflammation too. You can use clove in several ways to get some relief. Have some hot clove tea or rub clove oil (mix carrier oil if required) on the affected area.
Also read: Toothache: Top 10 Reasons Your Tooth Is Paining
3. Salt water
Salt water rinse is one of the basic treatments for dental issues. It is a simple yet effective remedy for toothache. All you need to do is add some salt to hot water and use it as a mouth wash. You can repeat this 2-3 time a day.
4. Cold compress
Cold compress is commonly used as a pain reliever especially post-injury. It might also help you get rid of toothache. Wrap some ice in a towel and place this on the affected side of the face for some time.
Also read: Take Care Of Toothache At Home With These Home Remedies
5. Peppermint
Just like clove, peppermint can reduce toothache, inflammation and soothe sensitive gums. You can use peppermint oil or place a slightly hot peppermint tea bag on the tooth.
Also read: Dental Health: 8 Oral Care Tips You Should Swear By
Do not ignore toothache for too long. If you are still experiencing pain after trying these remedies, see your dentist immediately!
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
