Dental Health: 8 Oral Care Tips You Should Swear By

It has been said that a person's real happiness begins from the plate and is directed to the stomach, but most of us tend to forget the fact that it goes through the mouth which makes us realise the actual taste of the food. The less known fact is; our mouth is a breeding ground for millions of bacteria, and in this fast paced life style, where we hardly find time to take care of our health, the most ignored out of this is our oral health.
A healthy mouth can actually help a person to ward off many health disorders. On the other side of the coin, there are many medical conditions which causes oral signs and symptoms. Like people with bleeding gums are more prone to heart diseases, diabetes and other such medical conditions. Not only this, but as per research more than 90% of diseases showcase oral symptoms in its primary stages. Making this one of vital factors for a person to maintain proper oral health.
Here are the tips to maintain a healthy oral:
1. Brush regularly and thoroughly: Brushing our teeth twice daily is a mantra suggested by everyone from ages. Brushing your teeth for 2-3 minutes covering all the parts and rinsing it thoroughly is very important for a healthy oral, this can put away oral issues like cavities, bad breath, gum swelling and other problems.
2. Fluoride toothpaste: Using fluoride based toothpastes promotes enamel health by hardening it making your teeth more durable and decay free
3. Floss your teeth: Flossing helps in removal of food particles and other germs from every corner of the mouth, in turn reducing cavities and gum related issues
4. Rinse thoroughly: Always rinse your mouth after eating food. The process will help in fighting against plaque formation in our mouth.
5. Avoid smoking/too much of coffee, tea intake: The most common issue that a person faces all the time is staining of our enamel. The process is natural because of regular wear and tear, but the process can be controlled by avoiding smoking, consumption of tea and coffee or red wine.
6. Avoid acidic drinks and sugary foods: Acidic drinks and sugars that turn into acid when it comes to contact with our saliva, tend to dissolve many minerals in the enamel. This in turn can weaken your teeth causing issues like cavities, tooth aches
7. Use a mouth wash: Using a good mouth wash can help fight a lot of germs present in our mouth. It can also help in controlling acids that can damage tooth's enamel.
8. Consult your dentist regularly: Do not ignore your oral health. Go for regular dental check-ups, that is the only way to detect health issues when in primary stages.
Other than this, a healthy oral that is devoid of bad breath and stains, will always help in maintaining a better and impressive public appearance. So, if you want to continue eating all your favourite foods the best way for that is to opt a healthy oral life style. Remember, that it not only fights germs in your body, but is a door way that can put millions of infections at bay. And the only way to achieve it is through a healthy and happy mouth.
(Dr. MS Prasad, Dental Surgeon, Columbia Asia Referral Hospital Yeshwanthpur)
