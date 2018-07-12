Toothache: Top 10 Reasons Your Tooth Is Paining
A toothache or a pain in or around a tooth can be caused by abcessed tooth, tooth decay, tooth fracture, damaged tooth filling, infected gums, etc. Read to know the top reasons why you are experiencing toothache.
Not brushing and flossing your teeth properly can cause toothache
HIGHLIGHTS
- Tooth decay is one of the primary reasons for toothache
- Dental alignment tools can be a cause of toothache
- Gum diseases can cause dull pain in the mouth
Following are the top causes of toothaches you must know:
1. Tooth decay
Tooth decay is the most common cause of toothache. Tooth decay can reach inner layer of the tooth, which is known as dentin. Any damage to the dentin can make the tooth very sensitive. It can also lead to tooth cavity. If the pain is less of an ache and more of a sharp pain, there are chances that the decay may have reached the centre of the tooth. This causes really intense pain and you need to visit a dentist immediately.
2. Orthodontic alignment
Retainers, braces and other dental alignment tools can be a cause of toothache. The pain because of these tools can is felt after the adjustments tighten or move teeth. But this kind of toothache usually fades away in a few days. Contact your dentist in case the pain is unbearable and is interfering with your daily life.
3. Tooth fractures
Tooth fractures can be caused by falling, playing sports or biting something which is hard or stick. A pain in the fractured tooth means that the fracture has reached the middle of the tooth with nerve endings. These tooth fractures can cause excruciating pain. The pain may not exist in case of chipped or damaged tooth. But the damage tends to worsen over time. All tooth damage, fractures and chips should be dealt with the help of dentist.
4. Misaligned or impacted wisdom teeth
Teeth that are misaligned or pressing against each other can cause toothache. Impacted wisdom teeth or the one which has failed to break through the gym like can also cause toothache. Misaligned tooth can be dealt with the help of orthodontic solutions such as braces and surgery.
5. Tooth abscess
This is a condition which occurs when tooth decay becomes severe enough to reach the root beneath the visible tooth. This may result in an infection in the root and the surrounding tissue. It causes pulsating pain and makes it difficult to determine on which tooth the pain is. Tooth abscess is a really serious condition and can result in bone or tissue loss.
6. Teeth grinding
Teeth grinding is a common reason of tooth ache. It can causes pain in tooth, jaw, neck and related muscle pain. People grind teeth usually while sleeping or in times when they are going through stressful situations. Excessive cases of teeth grinding involve violent clenching of jaw and grinding top and bottom of teeth back and forth against each other. Teeth grinding can cause sore jaw bones, headaches, sore joints and cracked or chipped teeth.
7. Temperature sensitivity
This is a condition in which you feel pain or extreme sensitivity on eating drinking hot or cold foods. This means that your tooth enamel has worn down and dentin has been exposed. Teeth whitening can result in tooth sensitivity. Temperature sensitivity can also cause tooth ache. You can opt for using toothpastes meant for sensitive teeth.
8. Improper brushing
It is quite common that people don't pay attention to how they are brushing or flossing teeth. Improper brushing and flossing can cause toothache. At times, they tend to press too hard while brushing or flossing. This results in irritated, bleeding and inflamed gums. Extreme pressure like, when applied for prolonged periods of time, can cause gums to recede and make teeth unstable, further triggering toothache. Check with your dentist to know the proper technique of brushing and flossing.
9. Damaged fillings
Dental fillings are meant to cover deep pits, fractures or grooves in order to protect vulnerable parts of the tooth. On the damage of these parts, the sensitive parts of teeth are exposed to extreme temperatures, food particles and bacteria. This results in pain which ranges from an ache to a sharp and piercing sensation. Damaged filling must be checked by dentists to prevent any further damage to the tooth.
10. Gum diseases
Gum diseases cause dull pain in the mouth, bleeding or red gums and toothache. Gum diseases often cause inflammation in the oral bone or gums. If gum diseases are left untreated, it can lead to loss of teeth, gums and bones. Surgical methods may be required to get rid of mouth infection caused by gum diseases.
